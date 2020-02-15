The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Astros Got Away Easily Considering The Effect Sign-stealing Scandal Had: Cody Bellinger

other sports

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has slammed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his 'weak' decision while also questioned Jose Altuve's involvement.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has slammed Houston Astros owner Jim Crane for his feeble attempt of apologising for the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal. Bellinger also lashed out at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his failure to discipline the players involved in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Bellinger was part of the Dodgers side who lost the 2017 World Series final to Astros.

Also Read: Carlos Beltran Aka 'The Godfather' Reportedly Orchestrated Astros Sign-stealing Scandal

Dodgers star slams MLB commissioner and Jim Crane after Astros sign-stealing

In a chat with Jorge Castillo of Los Angeles Times, Dodgers star Cody Bellinger lashed out at both Astros owner Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for their lack of action after the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light. Bellinger called Rob Manfred ‘weak’ for granting players immunity in a scandal which was reportedly organised by the players. He also lashed out at Jim Crane, who apologised for the Astros sign-stealing scheme only to backtrack on it saying it did not affect the results.

Also Read: Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hints At New Video Rules

Jose Altuve won the MVP due to the Astros sign-stealing scheme: Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger also hit out at 2017 MVP Jose Altuve. He questioned Jose Altuve’s game-winning home run in the 2019 ALCS. Altuve celebrated strangely, insisting his teammates not to pull off his shirt, which they did and the player had to go to the dressing room. While Jose Altuve denies his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal, it is fair to say that fans don’t see eye-to-eye with his statement considering the backlash on Twitter. He added that Jose Altuve won the MVP due to the sign-stealing scandal and it was ‘stolen’ from Aaron Judge in 2017.

Also Read: MLB Urged To Strip Astros, Red Sox Of World Series Titles By Los Angeles City Council

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REQUEST TO ALL DELHI SCHOOL HEADS
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL