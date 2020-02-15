Astros Got Away Easily Considering The Effect Sign-stealing Scandal Had: Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has slammed Houston Astros owner Jim Crane for his feeble attempt of apologising for the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal. Bellinger also lashed out at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for his failure to discipline the players involved in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Bellinger was part of the Dodgers side who lost the 2017 World Series final to Astros.

Dodgers star slams MLB commissioner and Jim Crane after Astros sign-stealing

In a chat with Jorge Castillo of Los Angeles Times, Dodgers star Cody Bellinger lashed out at both Astros owner Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for their lack of action after the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light. Bellinger called Rob Manfred ‘weak’ for granting players immunity in a scandal which was reportedly organised by the players. He also lashed out at Jim Crane, who apologised for the Astros sign-stealing scheme only to backtrack on it saying it did not affect the results.

Bellinger: "I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving them immunity. I mean these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from Judge in '17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 14, 2020

Jose Altuve won the MVP due to the Astros sign-stealing scheme: Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger also hit out at 2017 MVP Jose Altuve. He questioned Jose Altuve’s game-winning home run in the 2019 ALCS. Altuve celebrated strangely, insisting his teammates not to pull off his shirt, which they did and the player had to go to the dressing room. While Jose Altuve denies his involvement in the Astros sign-stealing scandal, it is fair to say that fans don’t see eye-to-eye with his statement considering the backlash on Twitter. He added that Jose Altuve won the MVP due to the sign-stealing scandal and it was ‘stolen’ from Aaron Judge in 2017.

