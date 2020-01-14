Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked

MLB officials have handed down punishments to the Houston Astros after thorough investigations. Former pitcher Mike Fiers revealed that the Houston Astros used electronic equipment to steal pitching signs during their 2017 Championship season and MLB handed down subsequent punishments for the same. Astros owner Jim Crane this week sacked General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Finch for their alleged involvement in the sign-stealing scandal.

Astros sign-stealing: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch release statements after the sack

Via an attorney, Jeff Luhnow released this statement pic.twitter.com/ZNbKzb6EBI — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) January 13, 2020

Both Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch have pleaded innocence and have released statements after being sacked by the Houston Astros. Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome shared former Astros GM’s statement on Twitter where the beleaguered coach pleaded his innocence. Luhnow said that he is not a cheater and his colleagues can attest to integrity. Jeff Luhnow further said that he was not aware of any broken rules. AJ Hinch also released a statement in which the former manager said that he did not endorse or participate in stealing practices, while apologised for failing to put a stop on it.

Former Astros manager AJ Hinch has released a statement: pic.twitter.com/tfjwlYoAaZ — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 13, 2020

Astros sign-stealing: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch suspended for a year

ESPN's Jeff Passan stated that Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch were both suspended for one year as part of the punishments imposed on the Astros for their sign-stealing scandal. The Astros were also fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. The Athletic had reported on the Astros' sign-stealing in November. Former pitcher Mike Fiers along with three other members from the 2017 Astros’ side revealed that the club used a camera positioned in the outfield to facilitate real-time sign-stealing.

Astros sign-stealing: Cora the culprit?

Soon after Houston Astros were accused of sign-stealing, their successors to the World Series title, Boston Red Sox were accused of using the video replay room to relay signs to the players in the regular season. Luhnow’s statement also includes a part where the former Astros GM says that the video decoding of signs originated and was executed by lower-level employees working with the bench coach. The bench coach in question is Alex Cora, who is currently the general manager of the Red Sox. Passan has reported that Cora is set to receive a far harsher punishment than the ones Luhnow and Hinch received.

No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball in the Astros' investigation. While Mets manager Carlos Beltran was part of it, he was a player at the time and thus was not suspended.



Discipline for Red Sox manager Alex Cora is coming. It is going to be harsh, per sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2020

