MLB Trade Rumours: Nolan Arenado In 'preliminary Talks' With St. Louis Cardinals

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season is on and despite major deals happening in the first few weeks of the trade window, the action is far from over for the MLB sides. The latest MLB trade rumours suggest that St. Louis Cardinals are interested in bringing in Nolan Arenado.

According to reports, the Colorado Rockies third baseman has had ‘preliminary talks’ with the Cardinals and a potential deal is on the cards.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Ex-Cubs Manager Says There Is 'no Way' Cubs Are Trading Javy Baez

MLB trade rumours: Cardinals chase Nolan Arenado trade

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Dodgers, Red Sox In Talks For Mookie Betts?

St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as a "viable suitor" for Nolan Arenado as the Cardinals are reportedly looking to add another star position player before Spring Training begins in February. The five-time All-Star and seven-time National League Gold Glove Award winner has a no-trade clause included in his contract.

Arenado is currently entering the second year of his 8-year extension with the Colorado Rockies and has USD 234 million payable over a period of 7 years.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: 5 Best Remaining Free Agents Who Are Likely To Fetch Big Bucks

MLB trade rumours: Nolan Arenado favourite to be on Cardinals payroll

The St. Louis Cardinals have the financial ability to afford the USD 234 million left on Nolan Arenado’s contract, although Arenado could opt out after the 2021 MLB season. The Cardinals have excellent flexibility when it comes to payroll, with only Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Mikolas and Paul DeJong signed to contracts lasting beyond the 2021 season.

However, the Cardinals would require Nolan Arenado’s permission for trade, considering that his contract has a no-trade clause. He is known to have massive respect for the Cardinals’ winning tradition. While his friendship with Goldschmidt runs deep; the duo won the Gold medal together in the 2017 World Baseball Classic with Team USA. Elsewhere, the Cardinals may be more likely to sign outfielder Nicholas Castellanos than to re-sign Marcell Ozuna since Castellanos is not tied to draft-pick compensation.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Rangers Chase Ozuna, Braves Contemplate Donaldson Reunion