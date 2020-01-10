MLB Legend Pete Rose Says Red Sox And Astros' Sign-stealing Scandals 'No Big Deal'

Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Pete Rose says that sign-stealing is not as big a deal as the recent Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox scandals make it look like. Rose said that he never got an advantage by stealing signs when he was playing. He added that he was always worried that the person reading the signs would be wrong.

MLB: Pete Rose doesn't care about the sign-stealing scandal

The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros have been alleged with using electronic equipment to steal signs en route their MLB World Series-winning seasons in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The Red Sox allegedly used the video replay room to focus on the opposition’s sign sequences, while the Astros used a trashcan in the hallway to convey signs to the players in the ballpark. While the current sign-stealing scenario is quite complicated than during his era, Pete Rose in an interview with TMZ.com still claims that he doesn’t care much about the scandal.

Pete Rose: MLB players know how to deal with sign-stealing

Pete Rose says that the players too don't care about sign-stealing. Rose said that the players have their way of patrolling their areas. He said that if the players were too concerned about sign-stealing, they should take matters in their own hands. Rose further added that the players know how to police their area and they’d throw a beamer at the player.

Mookie Betts' trade a bigger problem than sign-stealing for Red Sox: Pete Rose

Pete Rose said that the more significant concern for him was the rumours linking Mookie Betts away from the Red Sox. Rose said that it would be a grave mistake to let Betts go away considering the player’s quality. He further added that there aren’t many players like Mookie Betts around and Red Sox should look at building a team in the decade with Betts as a central figure.

