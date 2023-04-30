Azerbaijan GP: Sergio Perez Coverts F1 Sprint Win To Race Triumph In Baku; Check Standings

Azerbaijan GP: Sergio Perez picked up his second race win of the Formula 1 2023 season by clinching victory in Baku during the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This was the second win at the venue for the Mexican as he became the first driver to win twice in Baku. In the meantime, the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen finished at P2.

Just like the F1 Sprint on Saturday, Charles Leclerc started off the main race at pole position but could hold off the lead for just a few laps before the championship leader Max Verstappen overtook him. However, as the Dutch driver boxed due to slippery tires, Nyck de Vries got stuck at the side of the track and brought out the safety car.

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023: Max Verstappen steals a point for fastest lap again

This came as a perfect opportunity for his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who led the rest of the race. While Verstappen found himself at P3 during the safety car restart, he jumped to P2 with another move on the Ferrari driver. Amidst all the action, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz failed to defend against the 41-year-old Fernando Alonso.

Aston Martin continued their dream run in the F1 2023 season as Alonso ended up finishing P4, ahead of Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, and George Russell. Meanwhile, Verstappen finished at P2 and grabbed an extra point for the fastest lap.

Check out the full finishing grid for the Azerbaijan GP 2023.

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

8. Geroge Russell (Mercedes)

9. Lando Norris (McLaren)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Alphatauri)

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

12. Alex Albon (Williams)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

18. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

19. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

20. Nyck de Vries (Alphatauri)