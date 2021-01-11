Babita Phogat And Vivek Suhag Blessed With Baby Boy; Wrestler Shares Pictures

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag welcomed their first child — a baby boy on December 11, 2021. Babita took to her social media handle to share beautiful pictures of her son from the hospital.

"Meet our little SONshine.” “Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!," Babita wrote. Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag had tied the knot in November 2019. Apart from their wrestling endeavours, they had also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye together.

Babita Phogat made the big announcement on Instagram in November 2020. In the photograph, the Commonwealth Games medallist and her husband Vivek Suhag were seen holding her baby bump as they stared into each other’s eyes.

Her caption was a gratitude post towards her husband sharing that she felt ‘lucky’ over every ‘single moment' that she spent being his wife and the ‘amazing life’ they lived together. She also wrote, ‘You are my happy place. You complete me’ Babita shared her excitement and that she was waiting to start this ‘new chapter’ in her life.

Congratulatory messages

Badhai ho 🎉🎉 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 11, 2021

बधाई और आशीर्वाद — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both of u ☺️☺️😍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 11, 2021

Many congratulations. Lots of love to the young handsome boy!! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 11, 2021

Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for the country, most notably gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth Games of the last three editions. Her sister Geeta Phogat too had similar honours for the country, parts of which were depicted in the blockbuster Dangal, which was loosely based on their lives.

Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Recently, she resigned from her position as deputy director in Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department to focus fully on politicians

Babita Phogat shares picture from her baby shower ceremony, see pictures

Babita Phogat condemns assault & arrest of Arnab Goswami, slams Maharashtra government