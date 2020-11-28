Babita Phogat Shares Picture From Her Baby Shower Ceremony, See Pictures

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her baby shower ceremony. Accompanying Babita was her husband hubby, Vivek, her sisters, Geeta, Sangeeta, brother, Dushyant, brothers-in-law, Pawan Kumar Saroha, Bajrang Punia and nephew, Arjun Saroha.

Babita looked beautiful in a blue traditional outfit and wore a 'Mom-To-Be' sash. She completed her look with a tiara.

Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag had tied the knot in November 2019. Apart from their wrestling endeavours, they had also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye together.

Babita Phogat has won multiple medals for the country, most notably gold and silver medals in the Commonwealth Games of the last three editions. Her sister Geeta Phogat too had similar honours for the country, parts of which were depicted in the blockbuster Dangal, which was loosely based on their lives.

Babita Phogat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Recently, she resigned from her position as deputy director in Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Department to focus fully on politicians.

Babita's Pregnancy Announcement

Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realise how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me❤️🧿

“I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life”✨🤰👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y8IumPYji8 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) November 21, 2020