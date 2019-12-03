Babita Phogat Wins Hearts By Taking 8 'pheras' To Endorse 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medalist Babita Phogat on Sunday tied the knot with long-time companion Vivek Suhag. Both the wrestlers completed the rituals and ceremonies at their ancestral village of Balali in Haryana. According to a recent report byu a leading Indian media daily, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag took an extra ‘phera’ to support the ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho’ campaign.

Babita Phogat takes an extra phera to support Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign was initiated by the Government of India to create awareness and improve the welfare of girls in the country. Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, both hail from Haryana, a state which is one of the leading clusters targeted under the campaign. It is reportedly believed that the couple took 8 rounds of the holy fire, one more than the traditional 7, to show their support of the campaign which opposes female foeticide and promotes education for girls.

Aamir Khan wishes Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag

The Phogat sisters are popular for their performances on the mat, but their entire family rose to fame after the Aamir Khan starrer-Dangal was released. Aamir Khan also wished the couple on their marriage. Sister Geeta Phogat has shared images from the wedding, where Babita Phogat can be seen wearing a red lehenga, quite similar to the one Priyanka Chopra sported in her marriage to American singer Nick Jonas.

Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 3, 2019

Babita Phogat marriage photos: Geeta Phogat, Ritu Phogat share them on Instagram

