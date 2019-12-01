The Debate
Sakshi & Pawan To Lead India At South Asian Games

other sports

Sakshi Malik and Pawan Kumar will be leading the Indian contingent for women's and men’s category respectively for the 2019 South Asian Games

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai |
Sakshi

Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik and CWG gold medalist Pawan Kumar will be leading the Indian contingent for women's and men’s category respectively for the 2019 South Asian Games. Wrestling Federation of India included the gold medallists of the recently-concluded Wrestling National Championships in Jalandhar into the squad.

Other wrestlers in the squad

The seven-member men’s and women’s contingent will also see U-23 World Championship Silver medallist Ravinder at the Championship starting from December 6-9 in Nepal. The squad also has some of the most promising talents in Sheetal (50Kg), Pinky (53Kg), Sarita (57kg) and Anshu (59Kg). 35-year-old Gursharan Kaur from Punjab (76kg) and Anita Sheoran from Haryana (68kg), meanwhile, will be donning the Indian colours after almost a decade.

“The players have been chosen after an extremely competitive competition from the National platform and I am confident that the players will maintain the supremacy and defend their 2016 titles in both the Men and Women’s Category at the South Asian Games,” said Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, the WFI President. Gold medallist in the 2016 edition, Ravinder (61Kg) will lead the charge of the Men’s team along with experienced campaigner in Commonwealth Games gold medallists Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Satyavart Kadian (97kg). The other squad members are Rahul (57Kg) and Amit (65Kg) from Delhi and Jharkhand respectively along with Sumit (125kg), who will be representing India at the Games in Kathmandu.

INDIAN SQUAD

Free Style Men:

57kg: Rahul-Delhi
61kg: Ravinder - SSCB
65kg: Amit - JHKD
74kg: Gaurav Baliyan- UP
86kg: Pawan Kumar- RSPB
97kg: Satyavart Kadian - RSPB
125kg: Sumit - RSPB

Free Style Women:

50kg: Sheetal -RAJ
53kg: Pinki-HAR
57kg: Sarita-RSPB
59kg: Anshu-HAR
62kg: Sakshi Malik-RSPB
68kg: Anita Sheoran-HAR
76Kg: Gursharanpreet Kaur- PUB

Published:
