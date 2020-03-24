The Debate
The Debate
Bajrang Calls For Olympics Postponement; Donates 6 Months Salary

other sports

Khel Ratna awardee Bajrang Punia, one of India's strongest medal prospect at Tokyo Olympics, has called for the postponement of the Games for four months

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bajrang

Khel Ratna awardee Bajrang Punia, one of India's strongest medal prospect at Tokyo Olympics, has called for the postponement of the Games for four months in the wake of Coranavirus pandemic while donating his six months salary to fight against the dreaded virus.

'I think it would be nice if ...': Bajrang Punia

"Yes, I think it would be nice if Tokyo Olympics slated to be held in July is postponed by three to four months. This will make more sense for all the athletes who are all worried about their health's safety. Health is a priority now. Sports can come later," Bajrang told Republic TV over the phone from his residence in Jhajjar 
on Tuesday.

Bajrang said he felt strongly on this issue and donated his six months salary to fight against the COVID-19. "I thought I should do more than lip service. Since this is becoming a big health and safety issue, the least I could do and help was to donate my six months salary."

THE CWG & ASIAN GAMES GOLD MEDALIST SAID HEALTH AND SAFETY IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN SPORTS PLEDGING TO STAY AT HOME AND PRACTICE PRIVATELY.

'Wrestling is a contact sport': Punia

"Wrestling is a contact sports; its highly risky for us. The whole world is badly affected and we are not outside the world. It's bound to get very serious. We need to be extremely cautious."

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

First Published:
