UFC Superstars Give Sneak Peek Of Their Training To Fans Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Despite being caged inside their homes, UFC fighters have not given up on their strict regime. In this tough situation of medical crisis, UFC fighters have been spotted supporting the lockdown but at the same time, they have been training intensely inside their homes. Though the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has cancelled almost every major sports event, UFC 249 is still on the verge of taking place as per Dana White (UFC President).

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly training all alone in order to prepare for his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. However, other UFC fighters have also been training at their best while they are forced to shelter inside their home with no fights in the coming days.

UFC fighters train inside their home amidst Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) outbreak

The official Instagram page of UFC posted a video in which several UFC superstars are seen training hard in ‘self-isolation’. UFC women’s strawweight champion and the first titleholder from China Zhang Weili was seen in an intense shadowboxing session. Michael Chiesa had a fun time skating in his yard. However, welterweight contender Darren Till was spotted in hilarious fashion in the video. The coronavirus lockdown has seemingly had varied effects on the UFC fighters.

UFC Coronavirus: Conor McGregor training

Conor McGregor was also spotted in an intense sparring session as he is forced to stay indoors in his home town in Dublin, Ireland. Conor McGregor earlier said that he would return inside the cage for his next fight by mid-April but looking at the current scenario, it appears that the Irishman is going to delay his next fight. However, the Conor McGregor intense sparring session implies that he is getting prepared for his next fight, which could be announced soon after the coronavirus situation subsides.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC)