Beginning Vs End Of The Decade: Sportstars Get Nostalgic On Decade Challenge

From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap, many sports stars are sharing their journeys, highs and lows, in the past decade on the social media platforms. While Rashford shared memories starting form his signing a contract with Machester united. Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal posted a photo of their growth as a couple. Jamie Carragher also joined in by posting a photo of a struggling 2010 Liverpool lineup and then a photo of him with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk.

#Decadechallenge

Loved every step of the journey I’ve been on over the last decade ✍️@ManUtd @England pic.twitter.com/PXiGa8zlQN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2019

Happy new year everyone 😉



Beginning of End of

the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/alsBVWxFxX — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 30, 2019

READ: PM Conveys New Year Greetings To Top Leaders Of Neighbouring Countries

Start of the decade v end of the decade! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/3xFGmIzbpo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 31, 2019

Start of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/fnsQKUlTxw — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 31, 2019

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/7mtaHmqdaA — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 30, 2019

READ: Anand Mahindra Can't Remember A ''better-spent And Happier'' New Year's Eve. Know Why

This decade has been good to me - let’s hope the next one is just as good 💪🏻🔴 #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/yeTtwcEffg — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 31, 2019

Beginning of the decade vs end of the decade 🏏 pic.twitter.com/7QDxeVANW7 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 30, 2019

Beginning of End of

the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/nI579ZOu9G — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 30, 2019

READ: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's 'oh-so-romantic' New Year Picture Is Breaking The Internet

Netizens have also taken over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning of the Decade Vs End of the Decade' tweets which reflect their success as well as the change they went through.

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus

at the Grammy at the Grammy

Awards Beginning awards at the end of

of the Decade the decade pic.twitter.com/BL7BCc2mht — Robbie 💥 (@sheisMC23) December 30, 2019

@ArianaGrande



In the beginning The end of the

of the decade VS of the decade



Still dancing to Christmas songs🤍 pic.twitter.com/WqB1EBQlB8 — Aphrodites._Angels (@AphroditesAnge1) December 30, 2019

READ: US First Lady Melania Trump's New Year Resolution Is 'Peace In The World'