Beginning Vs End Of The Decade: Sportstars Get Nostalgic On Decade Challenge

other sports

From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap, many sports stars are sharing their journeys in the past decade on social media platforms

Beginning vs end of the decade

From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap, many sports stars are sharing their journeys, highs and lows, in the past decade on the social media platforms. While Rashford shared memories starting form his signing a contract with Machester united. Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal posted a photo of their growth as a couple. Jamie Carragher also joined in by posting a photo of a struggling 2010 Liverpool lineup and then a photo of him with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk. 

#Decadechallenge

Netizens have also taken over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning of the Decade Vs End of the Decade' tweets which reflect their success as well as the change they went through. 

