Beginning Vs End Of The Decade: Sportstars Get Nostalgic On Decade Challenge

From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap, many sports stars are sharing their journeys, highs and lows, in the past decade on the social media platforms. While Rashford shared memories starting form his signing a contract with Machester united. Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal posted a photo of their growth as a couple. Jamie Carragher also joined in by posting a photo of a struggling 2010 Liverpool lineup and then a photo of him with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk.
Loved every step of the journey I’ve been on over the last decade ✍️@ManUtd @England pic.twitter.com/PXiGa8zlQN— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2019
❤️ @NSaina pic.twitter.com/zYiVIh865a— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) December 31, 2019
Happy new year everyone 😉— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 30, 2019
Beginning of End of
the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/alsBVWxFxX
READ: PM Conveys New Year Greetings To Top Leaders Of Neighbouring Countries
Start of the decade v end of the decade! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/3xFGmIzbpo— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 31, 2019
Start of End of— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 31, 2019
the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/fnsQKUlTxw
Beginning of End of— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 30, 2019
the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/7mtaHmqdaA
READ: Anand Mahindra Can't Remember A ''better-spent And Happier'' New Year's Eve. Know Why
This decade has been good to me - let’s hope the next one is just as good 💪🏻🔴 #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/yeTtwcEffg— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 31, 2019
Beginning of the decade vs end of the decade 🏏 pic.twitter.com/7QDxeVANW7— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 30, 2019
Beginning of End of— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 30, 2019
the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/nI579ZOu9G
#DecadeChallenge— Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) December 30, 2019
Age 12 and Age 22 now British Champion and smiling 😄🧨#DDD #EveryBelt pic.twitter.com/3ZPmo3Z0zn
READ: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's 'oh-so-romantic' New Year Picture Is Breaking The Internet
Netizens have also taken over the internet by posting many celebrities 'Beginning of the Decade Vs End of the Decade' tweets which reflect their success as well as the change they went through.
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus— Robbie 💥 (@sheisMC23) December 30, 2019
at the Grammy at the Grammy
Awards Beginning awards at the end of
of the Decade the decade pic.twitter.com/BL7BCc2mht
@ArianaGrande— Aphrodites._Angels (@AphroditesAnge1) December 30, 2019
In the beginning The end of the
of the decade VS of the decade
Still dancing to Christmas songs🤍 pic.twitter.com/WqB1EBQlB8
READ: US First Lady Melania Trump's New Year Resolution Is 'Peace In The World'