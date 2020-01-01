US First Lady Melania Trump's New Year Resolution Is 'Peace In The World'

With New Year ringing in US, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party on January 1 at Mar-a-Lago resort. They welcomed hundreds of guests which included family, friends and political allies. He stood next to Melania on a red carpet outside his lavish Palm Beach resort. Their 13-year-old son stood next to them watching the brief New Year's Eve press conference. Moreover, Trump had some predictions for 2020 such as he thought there would not be any war with Iran and improving relations with North Korea.

.@IvankaTrump arrives wearing a red satin number, holding the hand of daughter Arabella pic.twitter.com/8zRZE46sWS — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) January 1, 2020

New Year resolution

In the press conference, Melania Trump said that her new year resolution is 'Peace in the World'. Trump said that he is against the war with Iran and added that Iran would go 'very quickly' if the two countries' militaries engaged. He also talked about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responding to reports that he warned the US his country is no longer to the pause in nuclear testing.

At the opening of the red carpet, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani stopped and smiled for the camera for some time. Other prominent faces who were present at the party are My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, news anchor Lou Dobbs, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican.

Eric and Lara Trump walked through together and wished the reporters Happy New Year. Ivanka Trump walked the red carpet wearing a red satin outfit holding the hand of her daughter Arabella. Tiffany Trump came a little later accompanied by her boyfriend Michael Boulos. Donald Trump Jr was accompanied by one of his sons and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump says he would be happy to have an impeachment trial in the Senate but doesn’t really care. pic.twitter.com/4eeHcjyCMG — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 1, 2020

Trump criticised Nancy Pelosi

Trump said that he hopes his Christmas present is a beautiful vase as he likes it. He added that he thinks that Kim is a man of his words. Trump also criticized Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff who supported his impeachment proceedings and called them 'corrupt politicians'. He added that Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself for playing such vendetta politics with him and termed her an overrated person.

