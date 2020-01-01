Anand Mahindra Can't Remember A ''better-spent And Happier'' New Year's Eve. Know Why

Amidst various celebrities taking to social media, sharing how they spent their New Year's eve, posting videos from fancy parties, Mahindra Group's Founder Anand Mahindra shared a heartwarming image of his New Year eve celebrations. Mahindra posted images holding his grandson's tiny hands in his, sharing on the microblogging site that he spent his new year away from fireworks and noise, babysitting his grandson. He said that he can't remember a "better-spent" New Year's eve than this.

Some asked how I spent my New Year’s Eve. Well not with much noise or fireworks.. My wife and I baby sat our grandson while my daughter met her old friends. But I can’t remember a better-spent & happier New Year’s eve! I guess you mellow with age! 😊 pic.twitter.com/n17H6ukat1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 1, 2020

Reactions to his tweet

Mahindra's tweets garnered reactions from Twitterati who swooned over the Mahindra Chief's love for his grandchild.

Absolutely...nothing like spending time with your own grandchild 😊👍



...my best moments with my 2 precious grandsons 😍

👇 pic.twitter.com/Cq9rwu0lqn — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) January 1, 2020

Well said : time spent with grandchild is worth a million happy moments. — AK Kundra (@autismvillage1) January 1, 2020

Heartwarming Video Of Speech-impaired Man

Recently, Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra introduced netizens to a fresh perspective on the role of mobile phones in people's daily lives. The billionaire entrepreneur took to his favorite social media platform Twitter to share a video of a speech-impaired man communicating with someone over a video call on his smartphone. His caption is what triggers a thoughtful approach on the extent to which technology impacts one's life. "We often criticize the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us..."

