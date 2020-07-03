Bernie Ecclestone's Net Worth, House And Yacht After Ex-F1 Mogul Becomes Father At 89

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone became a father for the fourth time after his wife gave birth to baby boy Ace on Wednesday. The 89-year-old already has five grandchildren and is currently in Switzerland isolating with his wife Fabiana Flosi amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The F1 supremo has been credited with turning Formula 1 from a niche racing competition to a global phenomenon over his career spanning almost 40 years. Here's a look at the Bernie Ecclestone net worth, the Bernie Ecclestone house and the birth of his son Ace.

Also Read: Ex-F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone Becomes Father For The Fourth Time Months Before Nearing 90

Bernie Ecclestone net worth

According to Forbes, the Bernie Ecclestone Net Worth figure approximately stands at an astonishing $3.2 billion as per their real-time calculation. The former F1 chief gave up the top job in 2017 when Liberty Media bought F1 for $4.4 billion. Ecclestone owns 5.3% of Formula 1 Racing and took control of F1's governance, lording over the industry despite selling most of his stake in the late 1990s. The 89-year-old started his career as a race driver before an accident meant that he shifted his focus, managing and acquiring many teams before eventually gaining more and more Formula 1 assets to become its President and CEO.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At Ecclestone Over 'Black People More Racist Than White' Remark

Bernie Ecclestone net worth: Bernie Ecclestone house and other assets

Bernie Ecclestone's son Ace will be the heir to a £2.5 billion fortune and will also inherit the former F1 chief's incredible real estate empire. The 89-year-old has built a property empire across the globe and previously owned an astonishing home in Kensington Park Gardens, London. The Bernie Ecclestone house in Kensington Park Gardens overlooked the mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in before dropping their royal titles.

The former F1 chief sold the house for a whopping £57 million when ex-wife Slavica RadiÄ‡ reportedly refused to move in. Since his ousting by Liberty Media, Ecclestone has relocated to Switzerland and calls a £23 million ski chalet his 'home'. The Bernie Ecclestone house been part of the family for the past 20 years and had high-profile neighbours in Italian fashion designer Valentino and director Roman Polanski. The mansion holds sentimental value for the 89-year-old and Bernie Ecclestone's wife, as they exchange their vows there in 2012.

Also Read: F1 Condemns Ecclestone's Comments On Racism, Says His Remarks Have 'no Place In Society'

Bernie Ecclestone net worth: Bernie Ecclestone yacht and other luxuries

The F1 supremo has a habit of travelling in style and reportedly owns a fleet of private jets and a private yacht. Amongst his prized possessions is the Dassault Falcon 7X, worth a massive £40 million according to The Sun. The jet seats 12 passengers, ensuring uncompromising cabin comfort and has a range of 5,950 nautical miles. Ecclestone also owns a £30 million yacht 'Petara', named after his two daughters Petra and Tamara. Petara can accommodate 12 guests and has a spacious modern interior designed by Studio Celeste Dell’Anna and flaunts a cruise speed of 16 knots.

Also Read: Bernie Ecclestone Says 'black People Are More Racist Than White', Stirs Fresh Controversy

(Image Credits: Dassault Aviation, Fabiana Ecclestone Instagram)