Ex-F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone Becomes Father For The Fourth Time Months Before Nearing 90

Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time aged 89 on Wednesday. The former F1 boss's wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to their baby boy Ace after being in labour for 25 minutes. The pair had been isolating in Switzerland amidst the coronavirus pandemic and Bernie Ecclestone, who will turn 90 in October 2020, confirmed the news.

Bernie Ecclestone wife: Former F1 chief becomes a father at the age of 89

Speaking to Blick, the former F1 chief confirmed the news that his wife had given birth to a baby boy on Wednesday. The couple named him Ace and Ecclestone revealed that he was proud to have a son, having had three daughters with his previous partners. Bernie Ecclestone's eldest daughter, who is now 65, was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford, before Tamara (35) and Petra (31) with his second wife Slavica Radic. The former F1 chief already has five grandchildren.

The 89-year-old met Fabiana Flosi through the World Motor Sport Council in around 2009, shortly after his divorce with Slavica Radic. The duo tied the knot in 2012. Bernie Ecclestone's wife said that the birth was easy as it lasted only 25 minutes. She had earlier in an interview said that they hoped for the kid to be healthy like all parents and cheekily added that she hopes that he will never express any interest in doing something in F1.

Bernie Ecclestone enjoyed a stellar career in F1, with the eccentric business mogul having amassed an estimated fortune of £2.5 billion from his involvement in Formula 1 according to The Sun.

Bernie Ecclestone controversy: Former F1 chief shockingly claims 'black people are more racist than white people'

At a time when unity is needed to tackle racism and inequality, we completely disagree with Bernie Ecclestone’s comments that have no place in Formula 1 or society. — F1 Media (@F1Media) June 26, 2020

In a recent TV interview, Bernie Ecclestone claimed that black people are more racist than white. The former F1 chief was surprised that Lewis Hamilton was upset after being taunted by fans. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Ecclestone said that he was not anti-black and was on the contrary much in favour of them. He claimed that Hamilton's father wanted to partner him in business and considered the proposition by saying Hamilton made some nice rowing machines.

Ecclestone added that people should look after themselves and cited his example as to how he was called Titch at school and did something about that. To prove his pint further, the former F1 chief further said that he had a black driver when he lost his driving license and hired him because he didn’t care whether he was black or white and added that it is suddenly now fashionable to talk about diversity.

(lmage Credit: formula1.com)