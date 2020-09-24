Bill Belichick's Ripped Sweatshirt Look Is The Latest NFL Meme On Social Media

Hard-hitting NFL coach Bill Belichick never really grabbed too many eyeballs for his choice in outfits. While New England Patriots' new quarterback Cam Newton might take the award for the team's flashiest player, the veteran coach stunned a number of fans when he arrived at Wednesday's press conference donning a ripped grey sweatshirt.

Unlike Newton, who usually stands out for his eccentric outfits, Bill Belichick's choice of clothing made him look more like he hadn't slept or showered in days. The 68-year-old wore an old Patriots sweatshirt that had its sleeves cut off and was riddled with holes. On top of that, Belichick arrived at the press conference with dishevelled hair that strangely complemented his ripped outfit.

Unsurprisingly, it did not take much time before Bill Belichick's press conference look was all over social media as it quickly became the latest meme to come out of the NFL. Here's a collection of some of the best Bill Belichick memes:

Bill Belichick legitimately looks like he lives under a bridge and eats baked beans in a can over a garbage fire for dinner every night pic.twitter.com/HZNVxAjjvd — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 23, 2020

If this point in 2020 was Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/Zy3zDpDes8 — Mikey (@MikeyMike617) September 23, 2020

January 1st vs. September 23rd pic.twitter.com/bueGovaA4C — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick not yet ready to retire this sweatshirt. Respect. pic.twitter.com/N66A6bpKpl — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 23, 2020

Cam on Tuesday: “If I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick.”



Bill on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/nR9r86nJpe — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QKa90LUWPJ — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 23, 2020

Memes aside, fans on social media tried to explain the bizarre look that the Patriots HC sported during Wednesday's virtual press conference. While some suggested the 68-year-old was still reeling from Sunday's 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, others suggested Belichick was simply sending a cryptic message to the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be visiting New England this coming weekend.

I love that Belichick did this, there are no mistakes with stuff like this...he knows the players will see it. Back late off a West Coast loss on SNF, surprise 2-0 team coming to town. It’s a f’ing work week, baby. The grind didn’t just start on Wednesday. Message sent. pic.twitter.com/pRO6XWRR66 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 23, 2020

Patriots vs Seahawks highlights

The New England Patriots will be eager to bounce back from the defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, where they almost managed a late comeback before falling short of time. Sunday's game between the Patriots and Seahawks was a Russell Wilson masterclass - he threw for 288 yards and scored a whopping 5 touchdowns to sink New England.

Making only his second start as a Patriots QB, Cam Newton had another impressive outing on the field. The former NFL MVP threw for 397 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 11 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 3, New England will host Las Vegas at the Gillette Stadium. The newly relocated Raiders (formerly Oakland Raiders), have started the season with two wins on the trot, scoring a 34-30 win over Carolina Panthers and a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints. On the back of some impressive performances from QB Derek Carr, the Raiders will be hoping to extend their winning streak on Sunday.

