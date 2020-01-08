The Debate
Boston Red Sox Face Twitterati Backlash After Damning Sign Stealing Allegations By MLB

other sports

The Boston Red Sox respond to reports suggesting that they allegedly stole opposition signs using the video replay room en route their World Series win in 2018.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have released a statement in response to their alleged sign-stealing scandal. The Athletic exclusively broke out the news of the Red Sox using the replay room to steal sign sequences in their 2018 World Series-winning campaign. The Boston franchise has said that the organisation were made aware of the allegations recently and will co-operate with Major League Baseball (MLB) authorities during the course of the investigation.

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018

Red Sox release statement in response to sign-stealing allegations

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox’s video room was used by some players in 2018 to learn opponents’ sign sequences. The MLB in a statement to The Athletic said that the organisation will conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. The allegations of Red Sox's sign-stealing increases the paranoia among the MLB fans and franchises regarding electronic sign stealing, while the MLB is also looking at ways to reduce further scandals.

Also Read: Toddler Hit By Baseball At Cubs Vs Astros Game Is Suffering From Permanent Brain Injury

Red Sox and their sign-stealing history 

The Boston Red Sox were penalised for allegations that they had used an Apple Watch to try stealing signs against the New York Yankees in 2017. According to The Athletic, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said he received “absolute assurances” from the Red Sox that they would not take part in illegal sign-stealing activities again. The Red Sox's sign-stealing scandal comes after Houston Astros doing the same in the 2017 season. The Astros reportedly used a trash can to relay signs that had been detected by a centre-field camera.

Also Read: Red Sox Suspend Clubhouse Attendant Guilty For 26 Counts Of Sexual Assault

MLB: Fans react to Red Sox and their sign-stealing

Also Read: Chicago Cubs Asking For 'too Much Money' For Kris Bryant, Says Ex-GM

Published:
COMMENT
