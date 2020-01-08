Boston Red Sox Face Twitterati Backlash After Damning Sign Stealing Allegations By MLB

The Boston Red Sox have released a statement in response to their alleged sign-stealing scandal. The Athletic exclusively broke out the news of the Red Sox using the replay room to steal sign sequences in their 2018 World Series-winning campaign. The Boston franchise has said that the organisation were made aware of the allegations recently and will co-operate with Major League Baseball (MLB) authorities during the course of the investigation.

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018

Red Sox release statement in response to sign-stealing allegations

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox’s video room was used by some players in 2018 to learn opponents’ sign sequences. The MLB in a statement to The Athletic said that the organisation will conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations. The allegations of Red Sox's sign-stealing increases the paranoia among the MLB fans and franchises regarding electronic sign stealing, while the MLB is also looking at ways to reduce further scandals.

Also Read: Toddler Hit By Baseball At Cubs Vs Astros Game Is Suffering From Permanent Brain Injury

Red Sox and their sign-stealing history

The Boston Red Sox were penalised for allegations that they had used an Apple Watch to try stealing signs against the New York Yankees in 2017. According to The Athletic, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said he received “absolute assurances” from the Red Sox that they would not take part in illegal sign-stealing activities again. The Red Sox's sign-stealing scandal comes after Houston Astros doing the same in the 2017 season. The Astros reportedly used a trash can to relay signs that had been detected by a centre-field camera.

Also Read: Red Sox Suspend Clubhouse Attendant Guilty For 26 Counts Of Sexual Assault

MLB: Fans react to Red Sox and their sign-stealing

So the Astros and Red Sox may have both cheated vs the Dodgers in the World Series....Wow im salty af pic.twitter.com/cXReQpTW0D — kris (@krisLC25) January 7, 2020

Don't tell me everyone else did it. If MLB proves Red Sox illegally stole signals, they should be punished harshly, because sign-stealing paranoia is ruining the game. https://t.co/n4uArtOMlD — John Tomase (@jtomase) January 7, 2020

The Yankees and Red Sox when the news first dropped that MLB would be investigating the Astros for sign stealing. pic.twitter.com/7xS459XTXF — Tommy Stark (@TommyStarkMK18) January 8, 2020

MLB investigating Red Sox for sign stealing in 2018...so Astros in 2017 and Red Sox in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OrjVdVagC4 — Angel (@TheRealAC12) January 8, 2020

The Astros and Red Sox cheating by stealing signs in 2017 and 2018: pic.twitter.com/gabPegtaqm — Joshua Twenty TwentRay (@joshuaray) January 7, 2020

Also Read: Chicago Cubs Asking For 'too Much Money' For Kris Bryant, Says Ex-GM