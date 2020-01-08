Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018

Boston Red Sox have allegedly illegally used a video replay room during regular-season games to decipher the signs of opposing catchers in 2018, three unnamed sources who were with the Red Sox that year told The Athletic. The Boston franchise won 108 games during the regular season en route to winning the World Series title in 2018, losing only three playoff games in the season. The sources said that it was only applicable during the regular season games, as it was not a viable option during the post-season matches.

Red Sox sign-stealing: Red Sox allegedly stole signs en route their 2018 MLB World Series title

MLB’s sign-stealing controversy broadens: Sources say the Red Sox used video replay room illegally in 2018. Story with @EvanDrellich. https://t.co/C90yxUH2jS — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 7, 2020

Three people who were associated with Boston Red Sox in 2018 have told The Athletic that some players visited the video replay room in between games to learn sign sequence the opposition teams were using. The replay room is through the same doors that lead to the batting cage and adjacent to the home dugout at Red Sox’s Fenway Park. Every franchise’s replay staff travel to road games, making the system tick in other ballparks as well. The Boston Red Sox led the MLB in runs scored, batting average, batting average with runners in scoring position and several statistical categories in the 2018 regular season.

Red Sox sign-stealing scandal adds to MLB's growing sign-stealing paranoia

It is not the first instance of the Boston Red Sox being associated with sign-stealing. The MLB penalised the Red Sox for using an Apple Watch to relay stolen signs in their 2017 game against the New York Yankees. While sign-stealing is not precisely banned in baseball, using technology to do so is prohibited. Officials at the MLB have stated that they are looking at the matter carefully. The sign-stealing paranoia is growing in MLB after the Houston Astros allegedly used a trashcan to relay signs to their players. The Astros case is also under investigation. The MLB is reportedly looking at ways including on-field technology devices to prevent sign-stealing in the future.

