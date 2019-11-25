Tyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder In Latest Tweet, Read More About What He Said

Deontay Wilder defended his 10th consecutive title by knocking out Luis Ortiz once again in their classic re-match this Sunday. The Cuban Heavyweight dominated the entire fight and landed heavy shots on Deontay Wilder. All Wilder needed was one proper punch. Wilder retained his WBC Heavyweight title by a sensational knockout in the seventh round but that didn’t amaze his former and upcoming rival Tyson Fury. Instead, Tyson Fury said that he found a way to school WBC Champion Deontay Wilder even more in their re-match on February.

Also Read- Deontay Wilder Brags About Being The Hardest Hitting Puncher In Boxing History

Boxing news: Tyson Fury slams Deontay Wilder on Twitter

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to go against each other in another epic-rematch of heavyweight boxing history on February 2020. The Bronze Bomber just had a spectacular victory with Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King showed no hesitation in slamming Deontay Wilder, despite his crazy win. Tyson Fury took it out on Twitter and said: “Wilder has nothing more than a puncher’s chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight.”

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

Luis Ortiz landed some spectacular punches over Deontay Wilder in their recent matchup which left the WBC Heavyweight Champion crumbling. Ortiz was also having a lead in the judge’s scorecard throughout but Deontay Wilder’s deadly right hand took it all over from Luis Ortiz. The undefeated British Tyson Fury believes that Deontay Wilder has nothing but just a puncher’s chance and he will be able to outbox him in their re-match.

Also Read- Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz 2 Live Streaming And Schedule: Where To Watch & Preview

Boxing news: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

The undefeated boxers ended up in a draw in their first encounter in December 2018. Tyson Fury outboxed Deontay Wilder in the match, but Wilder had his moments too. Tyson Fury had the spirit to get back up but even ‘The Gypsy King’ got knocked down by Deontay Wilder’s vicious right hand, twice in the fight. Let us take a look at the highlights of their first fight, while they are gearing up for an epic re-match on February.

Also Read- Tyson Fury: Wilder Feels That The Boxer's $15m WWE Deal Is False

Also Read- Tyson Fury Autobiography: Behind The Mask - Tyson Fury Cover Released