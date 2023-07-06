Brad Pitt To Race F1 Drivers On Track At British GP 2023? Here’s All We Know So Far

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt is currently working on an ambitious feature film named, ‘Apex’ which focuses on the much exciting and luxury-filled sport of Formula 1. The movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The duo previously worked on the 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick which featured another global star, Tom Cruise.

3 Things You Need To Know

F1 British GP 2023, Round 11 of the F1 2023 season will be held this weekend

Brad Pitt will reportedly be in attendance during the British GP weekend

Formula 1 recently unveiled the first look of the Apex F1 car

ALSO READ | Austrian GP 2023: F1 Faces Unprecedented Scenarios After Eight Drivers Suffer Penalties

Brad Pitt to take part in British GP 2023 with F1 Drivers?

Formula 1 took to their official social media handles on Thursday and revealed the first images of Brad Pitt's car for his F1-inspired movie. As per Sky Sports, Pitt will be driving the car on the track during the British Grand Prix weekend. The report further claimed that the fictional Apex team have been given a garage in the Silverstone pit lane, sandwiched by the Mercedes and Ferrari garages.

The first photos of the garage came out earlier this week before the first look of the Apex car was unveiled. The labeling outside of the Apex garage revealed the name of Brad Pitt’s character to be ‘Sonny Hayes’. Meanwhile, other reports claimed Pitt will be leading the F1 drivers in the formation lap on his Apex car, before the main race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton’s involvement in the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 inspired movie

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is also working on the ambitious project as a producer and discussed the project back in May. "I'm more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I'm really talking to Joe about who we're hiring, making sure that it's diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it's supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible,” said Hamilton.

The 38-year-old is said to be playing an active role in choosing the cast for the movie. The project already has stars like British actor Damson Idris and Irish actor Kerry Condon onboard. Having said that, here’s all you need to know about the Silverstone GP 2023.

ALSO READ | British GP 2023 Live Streaming: Know Full Schedule For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

What to expect during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023?

Having witnessed a thrilling Sprint weekend last time out in Austria, Formula 1 shifted to the iconic Silverstone circuit for the British GP 2023. The British GP will be held in Formula 1’s traditional format with three practice sessions before Saturday’s qualifying session. RedBull’s Max Verstappen heads into the race weekend as the championship leader, looking to continue his charge for a third consecutive world title.