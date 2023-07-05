British GP 2023 Live Streaming: Know Full Schedule For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

Following an electrifying sprint weekend in Austria, Formula 1 arrives at the Silverstone circuit in England for the British Grand Prix 2023. Sunday’s main race at the Austrian GP 2023 saw a total of eight drivers getting penalized for breaching the track limits. Amid the chaos on the track, Max Verstappen pulled off another sensational drive and completed a grand slam.

What to expect during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023?

Having finished P7 and P8 at the Austrian GP, which saw the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton exceeding track limits, Mercedes are ready to upgrade for the British GP 2023. As per F1, team principal Toto Wolff revealed that the team will bring in upgrades and will be looking to implement fresh ideas at Silverstone. Wolff expects the Brackley-based team to be closer to their competitors in the upcoming weekend.

Ferrari will look to remain competitive in Silverstone, a track where Carlos Sainz picked up his maiden F1 victory last season. At the same time, Aston Martin will certainly be looking to bounce back at their home race as Fernando Alonso went under the radar to a fifth-place finish in the Austrian GP. The 41-year-old Spaniard currently sits third in the F1 2023 Drivers’ Championship standings with 131 points to his name courtesy of six podiums.

What is the schedule for the F1 British GP 2023 at Silverstone?

After the second sprint weekend of the season in Austria, F1 will return to its traditional format for the British Grand Prix. Here’s a look at the full schedule for the weekend.

Practice 1 on Friday, July 7 from 5 pm IST to 6 pm IST

Practice 2 on Friday, July 7 from 8:30 pm IST to 9:30 pm IST

Practice 3 on Saturday, July 8 from 4 pm IST to 5 pm IST

Qualifying on Saturday, July 8 from 7:30 pm IST to 8:30 pm IST

Main Race on Sunday, July 9 from 7:30 pm IST onwards

How to watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix in India?

Formula 1 fans in India can catch all live action from the F1 British GP 2023 on F1TV Pro. Fans need to subscribe to the F1's official streaming service to watch the race, as there is no live telecast available in India for the F1 2023 season.