Bucs' Tom Brady Rakes In $500,000 bonus After Leading Tampa Bay To Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly earned a whopping $500,000 incentive bonus after guiding his team to the Super Bowl following the Bucs' 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. With the win, Tampa Bay clinched the NFC Championship and the incentive in Brady's Bucs contract is the latest one the 43-year-old has earned so far this postseason. Reports further suggest that if the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV, which will be played on February 7, Brady will make another $500,000 in incentives.

Tom Brady bonus: Bucs QB earns $500,000 after guiding team to NFC Championship

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tom Brady has earned a $500,000 contract incentive bonus after the Bucs clinched the NFC Championship on Sunday. The Bucs defeated Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers 31-26 at Lambeau Field to ensure a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV. Brady, who completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions, will play in his 10th Super Bowl.

Bucs wideout Chris Godwin finished with five receptions for 110 yards, fellow wide receiver Mike Evans added three receptions for 51 yards and a score, and Scotty Miller hauled in two catches for 36 yards and a TD for the Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is now in line to break his own record for most Super Bowls won by a player, which could also surpass the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots with the most wins by a team at six Super Bowls each. Along with several other records in sight, Brady has collected a staggering $1.75 million in incentives during Tampa Bay's playoff run. The veteran QB took home $500,000 for making it to the playoffs, $250,000 for Tampa's wild-card win at Washington and another $500,000 for last Sunday's divisional playoff win over the Saints.

He's now raked in another $500,000 for winning the NFC Championship with the Bucs. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract to join the Buccaneers in March 2020. Now, if Brady and the Bucs can defeat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and win the Super Bowl next month, the former Patriots star will earn another $500,000 bonus.

Image Credits - AP