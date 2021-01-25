Packers Vs Bucs Score: Tom Brady Makes NFL History, Clinches 10th Super Bowl Appearance

This weekend saw Tom Brady clinch his tenth Super Bowl spot, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Bucs beat the Packers 31-26, Brady delivering the star quarterback performance many were anticipating. However, as expected, the six-time Super Bowl champion broke some records on his way to his next Super Bowl appearance.

Packers vs Bucs score: Tom Brady stats

As the Bucs edge past Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Brady has become the second QB in NFL history to secure a Super Bowl berth from both the conferences. Craig Morton is the only other player to do so before Brady. This matchup, Brady threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, Brady also became the fourth quarterback to lead various teams to the Super Bowl. Apart from Brady (and Morton), Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning have done so. If Brady wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and young Patrick Mohomes, he will also be the second star to win a Super Bowl with more than one team.

Manning is the only other player to do so with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Brady has previously done so with the New England Patriots, winning six titles with the team out of his nine appearances. If he wins, the four-time Super Bowl MVP will be the first to win a Super Bowl with teams from both conferences.

NFL Scores live

"Whoever would’ve thought a home Super Bowl for us? But we did it,” said Brady after the game. The Bucs have made three back-to-back playoff wins to make it home for the Super Bowl.

"Tom is the GOAT,” said Bucs receiver Scotty Miller. Right before halftime, Miller caught a 39-year touchdown pass. He added that their team was 7-9 last year, and are going to the Super Bowl because of Brady. "He’s the biggest reason".

Aaron Rodgers press conference

Aaron Rodgers used the words future, finality and gutted multiple times. He also just finished his presser thanking all the writers for their questions all year. He says he'll always be thankful for this season, says "thank you" again and then his press conference ended. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

The Packers winning-streak came to an end, losing the NFC championship game for the fourth time (in the last seven years). “I’m just pretty gutted,” Rodgers said, who went 33 of 48 for 346 yards along with 3 touchdowns and one interception. "It’s a long season. You put so much into it to get to this point. We had our chances".

(Image credits: AP)