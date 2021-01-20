Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Switches Loyalties, To Support Bills In The NFL Playoffs

Following their NFL Wild Card Round defeat to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their most ardent supporters on social media. Paige Spiranac, a former collegiate golfer, continues to grow her presence on social media and was well known her for love and support to the Steelers. However, the 27-year-old now has joined the Bills bandwagon, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday night.

Also Read: Rob Gronkowski Hints At Another Season With Brady And Bucs After Retirement U-turn

Paige Spiranac Steelers fan switches allegiances, jumps on “Bills Mafia” bandwagon

Paige Spiranac, a former collegiate golfer, retired from the sport in 2016, and made a name for herself on social media accounts after making trick-shot videos. The 27-year-old has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most popular celebrities in the game, and has been building up her presence on Twitter as well. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Paige has now jumped on the Bills Mafia bandwagon after Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship Game.

Also Read: Who Is Sarah Thomas? NFL Referee Named As First-ever Woman Down Judge At Super Bowl LIV

First game as a new Bills fan. Let’s go! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 17, 2021

The Bills defeated the Baltimore Raves 17-3 in the NFL divisional round, having defeated the Indiana Colts in the wild card round earlier in the playoffs. Bills will now take on the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. Buffalo will fancy their chances with Patrick Mahomes likely to miss the game. The Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round 22-17 to set up their showdown against the Bills.

Also Read: NFL Concussion Protocol: Will Patrick Mahomes Be Able To Play The AFC Championship?

The Steelers got destroyed and how can you not be a fan of the Bills — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 17, 2021

The Browns had defeated the Steelers, 48-37, ending Paige Spiranac's support for the franchise. A potential Super Bowl clash awaits the Bills, with Green Bay Packers taking on Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Bills have started well with Spiranac as their supporter, and will hope that their good luck continues when they travel to the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (Monday IST) to face off against the Chiefs.

Also Read: Bucs’ Tom Brady Throws TD Pass To Drew Brees’ Son After Superdome Showdown; Fans React

1-0 as a Bills fan — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 17, 2021

Despite never making the cut as a professional golfer, Paige Spiranac has been featured in magazines such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and Golf Digest. She began writing a monthly column in Golf Magazine, with the December 2018 issue. The 27-year-old has never finished in the top 300 of the NCAA ranking, and missed the cut at her then-only professional event, but has found herself in the limelight through her social media presence and self-promotion. SHe last professional golf in 2016, having failed to make the cut at the LPGA Qualifying Tournament in Dubai.

(Image Courtesy: Paige Spiranac Instagram)