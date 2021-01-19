Bucs’ Tom Brady Throws TD Pass To Drew Brees’ Son After Superdome Showdown; Fans React

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady may have gotten the better of Drew Brees in what was likely the Saints star's last game in the NFL, but the two legendary quarterbacks shared a special moment after the game on Sunday. Brady embraced Brees and his wife after the game and also threw a TD pass to one of Drew's sons. The Bucs recorded a 30-20 win over the Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome field to advance to the NFC Championship Game and will face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Bucs vs Saints: Tom Brady and Drew Brees family share special moments after the game

In what might have been his last game in the NFL, 13-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees failed to find his bearings as he threw three interceptions and only one touchdown. The Bucs eventually made the Saints pay for Brees' shortcomings and ended up recording a 30-20 victory over the Saints at the Superdome. Following the game, Brees shared an emotional on-field moment with his wife Brittany sparking rumours that the 42-year-old might consider calling it quits after 20 years in the NFL.

Later on Sunday, a video tweeted by reporter James Palmer then showed Brady chatting with Brees on the Superdome field after the game. The two quarterbacks shared a hug as Brees’ family - wife Brittany and children Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen - stood nearby. Brees' eldest son, Baylen, then approached Brady with a football and the Bucs QB tossed a touchdown pass to the 12-year-old in the corner of the end zone.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Baylen surprised many by catching the ball despite the defensive attempt by one of his younger brother. While leaving the field, Brady then jokingly told Baylen, “We could have used you tonight!”. Fans on social media were quick to react to the video, which had over 7 million views by Monday morning.

One wrote, "That was a great catch by Brees' son. He could land himself a contract soon." A second added, "Tom Brady's passing can make a 12-year-old look like a pro". A third stated, "This is so emotional. Two of the greatest QB's. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids."

The 42-year-old Brees is expected to retire this offseason. Brees currently holds a number of all-time NFL records, including most passing yards with 80,358. Brees already has a deal to work for NBC Sports once he retires.

Image Credits - James Palmer Twitter