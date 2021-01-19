Tom Brady Has The Most Playoff Wins As QB, Twice As The Next NFL Best Joe Montana

Tom Brady is a bonafide NFL legend and the veteran quarterback has proved his doubters wrong after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the NFC Championship game. Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning an unprecedented six Super Bowl titles, etching his name in the history books. The 43-year-old has continued to defy age and chip in with consistent performances, making it yet another postseason.

Tom Brady playoff wins: Bucs star continues to set NFL records after another postseason run

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2002 and it is no secret that Tom Brady's arrival has played a huge part in their renaissance. The Bucs defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night (Monday night) 30-20 at the Superdome to book their place, built on a reinvigorated defense that cut down their opponents' offense. It has been 20 years since Brady took his first team to a conference championship and then, shockingly, onto their first Super Bowl championship.

Tom Brady is the first NFL quarterback in history to start a conference championship game in 3 decades.



2000s, 2010s, 2020s. pic.twitter.com/POGB6hzQ5l — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) January 18, 2021

Since then the veteran quarterback reached 14 conference finals with none of those coming in the last 10 years, which is the most in NFL history. Brady has defeated 18 different teams in the playoffs and will become the first to start a conference championship game in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) since the NFL merger. The win over the Saints was his 32nd playoff win, the most for a quarterback in the league. Brady's record is twice as many as the next best quarterback, with Joe Montana (San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs) winning 16 playoff games during his career. Denver Broncos and Indiana Colts legend Peyton Manning is third on the list with 14 wins to his name.

Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers: Bucs vs Packers battle for NFC title

The Tampa Bay Bucs also achieved some history of their own on Sunday night, becoming the ninth team in NFL history and the first since the New York Giants in 2007 to defeat an opponent in the playoffs after being swept by it in the regular season. Brady is at a career 9-4 in league championship games, but he's 3-3 in those games on the road. Brady is also 4-2 all-time against the Packers and 1-1 at Lambeau. Rodgers has lost three straight conference championships and will be looking to end that run next week.

