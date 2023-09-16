Buddh Int'l Circuit: Revisit The Legacy Of India's Premier Track Set To Host MotoGP Bharat

The Buddh International Circuit, a state-of-the-art motorsport facility located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, opened its doors in October 2011 with much fanfare and anticipation. It marked a significant milestone in India's sporting history as it prepared to host its maiden Formula One race, the inaugural F1 Indian Grand Prix.

The MotoGP Bharat is slated to be held in India for the first time

The event will take place at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit

A total of 11 teams and 22 riders will take part in the event from Sept 22 to 24

A brief history of India's premier motorsport track

The circuit's construction commenced in 2009, a testament to India's ambition to become a part of the elite club of nations hosting Formula 1 events. This ambitious project was made possible through an agreement between the Indian Olympic Association and the Formula One Group, paving the way for the first-ever Formula 1 race on Indian soil.

The Buddh International Circuit, designed by renowned German architect and racetrack designer Hermann Tilke, boasted a challenging layout with wide straights and a mix of fast and technical sections. It quickly became a favorite among drivers and fans alike. The circuit can accommodate close to 1,10,000 fans in the stands.

Despite its short-lived presence on the Formula 1 calendar, with only three editions of the Indian Grand Prix held, the races left an indelible mark on the memories of motorsport enthusiasts. Sebastian Vettel, driving for Red Bull Racing-Renault, emerged as the dominant force, clinching victory in all three Indian Grand Prix events.

Although Formula 1 bids adieu to the Buddh International Circuit, its legacy endures as a symbol of India's brief yet exciting tryst with motorsport racing, reminding us of the thrill and excitement it brought to the nation for those few unforgettable years.

Meanwhile, MotoGP is all set to host its inaugural race in India and it will be conducted at the iconic Buddh International Circuit. The event is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24. A total of 11 teams and 22 riders are slated to take part in MotoGP Bharat or the Grand Prix of India in 2023.

Image: PTI