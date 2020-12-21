Callum Smith Suffers From Gruesome ‘detached Bicep’ During Canelo Alvarez Fight: Watch

Callum Smith suffered a possibly gruesome arm injury in his fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. The Liverpool native lost the one-sided bout via unanimous decision, giving Canelo his WBA title as well as the vacant WBC belt. After the bout, Callum Smith didn’t make any excuse for his loss, but the DAZN cameras captured him rubbing his left arm in pain.

This jab fake from Canelo to set up the uppercut 👏 pic.twitter.com/gsr4Itvjb6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

Also read l Callum Smith arm injury: Canelo admits risk of fighting Smith

Callum Smith arm injury: Callum Smith injures his left bicep

His bicep appeared misshapen in the video, which could be the result of the 30-year-old absorbing several punishing right hooks from Canelo Alvarez. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn later gave his thoughts on the injury while appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live. He said Callum Smith might have “detached his bicep” in the second or third round of the bout. Despite the fight being one-sided, Hearn claimed that he’s proud of his fellow Brit for fighting till the final buzzer.

“I think he detached his bicep in the second or third round but it didn't really matter. I'm proud of Callum. He never stopped throwing but he came up against the best fighter on the planet,” Eddie Hearn added.

Also read l Canelo Alvaez to face Callum Smith on December 19 in the US

Callum Smith post-fight: Callum Smith vs Canelo Alvarez highlights

Canelo dominated the bout from start to finish. Callum Smith tried to fight back with some vicious rights and lefts but failed to keep Canelo at bay. The Brit was not able to match the Mexican’s speed and accuracy, taking some serious shots on his body, arms and face in the process. He was hurt on multiple occasions and seemed relieved to hear the final bell. When the scorecards were read out, Canelo Alvarez came out on top by unanimous decision with scores of 119-109, 119-109, 117-111.

Also read l Cristiano Ronaldo says he would prefer watching “boxing or UFC" over football

Callum Smith vs Canelo Alvarez: What’s next for Smith and Alvarez?

While Callum Smith said that he needs some time to think about his future, Eddie Hearn already has some opponents lined up for Canelo Alvarez. Hearn said he believes Alvarez will take on British WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders next year before the third fight against Gennady Golovkin. “He loves to take on the best, he's a hell of a fighter. Billy Joe Saunders and then GGG in that order. I think he's going to want to pick up the other belts in the division. I think he'll go for Billy next,” Hearn told BBC Radio 5.

Also read l Dana White mocks “the state of boxing” while reacting on Mayweather vs Paul announcement

Image Source: DAZN, Callum Smith/ Instagram