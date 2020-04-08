Cam Newton Admits He Is A 'fish Out Of Water' After Being Released By Panthers

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton believes the restriction put in place due to the coronavirus lockdown is hurting his chances of finding a new team in the NFL. A former NFL MVP, Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers after struggling with several injuries over the last two years.

Cam Newton free agency: Newton discusses struggles in finding a new team

During a recent Instagram Live session with Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul, Cam Newton addressed his thoughts on being a free agent for the first time in his career, especially in such a precarious situation. Newton said, "It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of those things. But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just (unfortunate). But at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it plays and goes from there”, he added.

Cam Newton: “I’m in unchartered waters for the first time in my career.”



“At the end of the day, Imma let the ball play how it play.” pic.twitter.com/lTTMiup6PJ — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 6, 2020

Cam Newton injury history eventually resulted in his release

The No.1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton spent his entire career so far, with the Panthers. During his eight-year stay with the Panthers, the quarterback won the NFL MVP in 2015 and went on to make a Super Bowl appearance that season. Although the Panthers were beaten, Newton established himself as one of best quarterbacks in the league. Two surgeries over the past two years meant that Newton was restricted to just two appearances last season. He threw for 3,967 yards and registered 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now a free agent, Cam Newton admitted that he is in uncharted territory with respect to his NFL career. "I’m a fish out of water. I’ve never known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to direct my path and put me in a position where I can thrive and be myself,” Newton told Chris Paul.

Cam Netwon further added that he has spent the lockdown period meditating and working on his fitness. He revealed that the lockdown has also helped him be around his more than ever. “I really have taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and spiritually", he stated.

Cam Newton free agency: Where will Cam Newton end up?

Earlier this week, during a conference call interview, Panthers GM Marty Hurney said releasing Newton was an extremely difficult decision but was one of the several moves made by the franchise in order to rebuild the roster. Newton was released in favour of free agent Teddy Bridgewater.

As for Newton, there has been reported interest from Los Angeles Chargers while New England Patriots are also in the market for a new quarterback to replace Tom Brady. However, the Patriots are reportedly ready to place their faith in Jarrett Stidham. It will be interesting to see if Cam Newton manages to find a new NFL team amid the coronavirus lockdown, with teams also looking at prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

