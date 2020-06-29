Cam Newton Signs For Patriots In Incentive-laden Deal As Former MVP Looks To Replace Brady

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots. Cam Newton was released by the Panthers in March after struggling with injuries for the last couple of years. The 31-year-old will now be looking to revive his career at the Patriots, where he will be expected to fill the hole left by Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me.



Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Cam Newton Patriots Deal, Cam Newton contract details

According to reports in the United States, the Cam Newton Patriots deal features a base salary of $1.1 million. However, he could potentially earn as high as $7.5 million if he hits all the incentives in his contract. While the exact numbers of the Cam Newton Patriots deal are yet to be confirmed, reports indicate his contract with New England will be in the ballpark of $7.5 million, as it is considered a comparable range for quarterbacks looking for revival after injury-plagued seasons.

That $7.5 million figure has been about the going rate for QB-revival deals. It's Mariota's base salary with the Raiders. Bridgewater signed for 1/$7.25 million with Saints last year. https://t.co/7Oh0SoPGyC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 29, 2020

A former NFL MVP, Cam Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2016. The Panthers lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos as Newton bemoaned the lack of quality around him. Despite maintaining form in the following two seasons, Cam Newton struggled with numerous injuries in the past two campaigns. He played 14 games in 2018 before taking the field just twice last season. He was finally released by the Panthers ahead of the upcoming season.

Patriots sign Cam Newton: Did Cam Newton go to Patriots?

After being released by the Panthers, Cam Newton admitted that he was in a difficult scenario since the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for him to conduct workouts for teams. However, Newton was determined to work on his fitness and take up any chances coming his way. He admitted during an interview that he was willing to wait for the Patriots to come calling.

Cam Newton was evidently more than excited to join the Patriots. The 2015 NFL MVP confirmed the move even before it was officially announced. The quarterback wrote in his Instagram story: "I’m excited as I don’t know what right now! All praise to god!! Dropping content tomorrow! I hope you’re ready!" He innocuously added #LetsGoPats to his short message.

Cam Newton, who just wanted a chance to compete, weighs in on his new team after agreeing to join the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/UUmIOMIhXQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Patriots sign Cam Newton: Pats' QB depth

With the acquisition of Cam Newton, Bill Belichick will have three quarterbacks at his disposal in 2020. Newton will have competition from Jarrett Stidham (23) and Brian Hoyer (34) for the starting berth. While Hoyer will mostly play as a backup, Newton will have to prove his fitness and potency to Belichick in order to replace Jarrett Stidham in the starting line-up. The Cam Newton to Patriots deal will not be made official until Newton completes a physical.

Cam Newton has agreed to a deal with the Patriots, sources confirm, but has not yet undergone a physical for the team. The deal is not official until the physical is completed. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 29, 2020

