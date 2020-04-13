Cam Newton 'willing To Wait' In Order To Replace Tom Brady As Patriots Quarterback: Report

The No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cam Newton is in the lookout for a new team for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, New England Patriots are in the market for a new quarterback for the first time in almost two decades. Despite the move appearing to be a match made in heaven, so far the rumour mill has suggested little about Patriots' interest in Cam Newton. However, if latest reports are to be believed, Newton is willing to wait in order to secure a move to the Patriots.

Cam Newton NFL rumours: What happened to Cam Newton?

The 30-year-old is still considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Injuries have massively derailed his NFL career and after winning the NFL MVP in 2015, the quarterback has struggled to impose himself in the league. Last season, Cam Newton was restricted to just two regular-season appearances, which ultimately led to his release by Carolina Panthers.

Cam Newton is reportedly willing to wait until after the NFL Draft to sign because "he wants to get his spot back". He's even interested in signing with the New England Patriots pic.twitter.com/tBTmljLidi — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 11, 2020

Cam Newton NFL rumours: Tom Brady replacement at Patriots?

Newton has so far failed to attract much interest among NFL franchises with teams particularly wary of his high wage demands. While he has repeatedly been linked to Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, reports suggest that Newton has earmarked New England as his next potential destination.

Cam’s not settling.



He wants his spot back. pic.twitter.com/4cESHWNGqt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 11, 2020

Patriots, who lost six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, only have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as quarterbacks in their roster. It is widely expected that Patriots will recruit a new quarterback ahead of the 2020 NFL season as either a starter or to play second fiddle to Stidham.

Multiple reports have suggested, Patriots will look into the 2020 NFL Draft in order to sign a suitable Tom Brady replacement. However, it Patriots fail to get a quarterback in the draft, reports suggest Cam Newton will be willing to offer his services. According to ESPN, Cam Newton is eager to earn back his plaudits and as a result, he is eager to join the Patriots to kickstart his career.

Reports further suggest that Newton is in no rush to sign with a franchise and is looking to bide his time before he makes a decision over his next move. Considering his massive wage demands and history with injuries, signing Cam Newton would be a massive gamble for the Patriots.

