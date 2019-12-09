NFL Trade Rumours: Cowboys To Bring Former Patriots Kicker As Possible Maher Replacement?

Brett Maher missed his 10th field goal attempt of the season in their game against the Bears last Thursday. Jason Garrett, the head coach of Dallas Cowboys, has now revealed that they will continue to evaluate the situation after Maher missed a 42-yard attempt last Thursday against the Bears. Brett Maher has already missed his 10th field goal attempt of the season. According to NFL, this is more than any NFL kicker in a single season within the past four years.

Jason Garrett opens up on Brett Maher's recent struggles

Speaking of the situation, Garrett stated that the team will continue to address the same and revealed that nothing has been finalized just yet. He further clarified that there is no question that they have to do a better job of making those kicks, and Brett Maher will be the first person to tell you that. Garrett had earlier worked out three free-agent kickers for his team, but decided to stick with Brett Maher for their game against the Bears. Vizcaino, Rose and Austin MacGinnis had all had workouts recently, but the Cowboys did not sign any of them. MacGinnis and Vizcaino were not even a part of a single regular-season game. Post the tryout, Jason Garrett stated that the trio did a decent job, but Brett would be their kicker going forward.

NFL trade rumours: Dallas Cowboys to bring in former Patriots kicker

The Dallas Cowboys are now set to bring in kickers Kai Forbath, Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino for the workouts on Monday, as reported by multiple sources. Forbath, who was recently released by the Patriots, is a new addition to both the workout pool and the open market. Forbath had to be let go by the team as they brought back Nick Folk post his successful surgery. The Dallas Cowboys have been on the lookout for upgrades at kicker due to Brett Maher’s recent struggles.

Multiple sources tell @dmn_cowboys Cowboys will bring in kickers Kai Forbath and Tristan Vizcaino for workouts on Monday. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 8, 2019

