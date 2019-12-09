NFL Trade Rumours: Antonio Brown To Continue Exile Despite Patriots Struggle Vs Chiefs

"Struggles and huddles" - if the New England Patriots were to release a documentary of their last couple of weeks in the NFL, this would be an apt title. The Patriots fell to their second consecutive loss in the NFL this season after the Kansas City Chiefs registered a 16-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Questions have now been raised regarding the offensive capabilities of the Patriots. In fact, Tom Brady was pictured yelling at his receivers during the Patriots' loss against the Houston Texans earlier last week.

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr Moving Away From Cleveland Browns? Patriots Trade Rumours Circle NFL

NFL Trade Rumours: Antonio Brown comeback vetoed by Patriots

Considering their offensive struggles of late, the rumour mill has duly churned out rumours of a return for the former wide receiver, Antonio Brown. According to ESPN, however, the Patriots remain vehemently opposed to bringing back Antonio Brown despite their struggles in offence. Antonio Brown is currently being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after his former trainer Britney Taylor alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working at his home in 2017.

Despite New England’s offensive struggles and any speculation, Patriots will not be brining back Antonio Brown, per sources.https://t.co/jw5zIGfWZy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Antonio Brown Fires Shocking Tweet At Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Dallas Cowboys Trolled Hilariously After Mitch Trubisky Leads Chicago Bears To 31-24 Win

While Antonio Brown did apologise to the Patriots and their owner Robert Kraft on social media a day after the incident, Antonio Browns' Patriots return is unlikely to come to fruition. The Patriots have experienced a downward spiral in offence lately. However, despite going through a number of receivers this season, the Patriots are no closer to a solution, as evident by their loss against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Not Expected To Return To NFL This Season: Reports