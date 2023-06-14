Canadian GP 2023 Schedule: Is There An F1 Sprint Race At Montreal? Check Full Schedule

Why You Are Reading This: The Round 9 of the Formula 1 2023 season is all set to be held this weekend at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. This comes two weeks after Max Verstappen clinched his fifth race win of the season at the Spanish GP 2023. Aston Martin is expected to bring upgrades for the F1 Canadian GP 2023 after finishing out of the top 5 places in Barcelona.

3 Things You Need To Know

Max Verstappen heads into the Canadian GP 2023 as the championship leader with 170 points

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso are next in the standings with 117 and 99 points, respectively

Aston Martin finds themselves at third in the Constructors’ Championship standings

Is there a sprint race planned for the F1 Canadian GP 2023?

Ahead of the 2023 season, F1 announced that the 2023 calendar will feature six sprint races. Having hosted the first sprint weekend of the season in Azerbaijan, the Red Bull Ring in Austria will host the next sprint weekend. The 2023 Canadian GP will be held using the traditional format, with the qualifying session being held on Saturday, local time.

Formula 1 news: What to expect from the F1 Canadian GP 2023?

As reported by F1, Aston Martin is slated to bring upgrades to the Canadian GP after a relatively poor outing in Spain. Having claimed five podiums in 2023 so far, Aston faced threats from Ferrari and Mercedes, who looked dominant during the Spanish GP 2023. Here’s what F1 said about the British manufacturer’s pending upgrades.

“Ahead of that race (Spanish GP), Alonso had said Aston needed to increase their rate of development in order to keep up with such strong rivals – an area the team are still trying to evolve themselves amid heavy investment – and in Canada, there will be an upgrade that Team Principal Mike Krack describes as “a step” as they look to hit back after Spain,” said F1 on their website.

F1 Canadian GP 2023: Full Schedule

Practice 1 on Friday, June 16 from 11:00 p.m. IST to 12:00 p.m. IST

Practice 2 on Saturday, June 17 from 2:30 a.m. IST to 3:30 a.m. IST

Practice 3 on Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 p.m. IST to 11:00 p.m. IST

Qualifying on Sunday, June 18 from 1:30 a.m. IST to 2:30 a.m. IST

Main Race on Sunday, June 18 from 11:30 p.m. onwards

More about the Canadian GP 2023 venue

The F1 Canadian GP 2023 will be held at the iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. The circuit is considered one of F1's most laid-back venues, and the iconic circuit has acted as a host to the Canadian GP since 1978. The leafy-looking circuit is 4.361 km long and has 12 corners.