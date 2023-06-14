Canadian GP 2023 Schedule: Is There An F1 Sprint Race At Montreal? Check Full Schedule

Quick links:
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the Canadian GP 2022 (Image: AP)
Why You Are Reading This: The Round 9 of the Formula 1 2023 season is all set to be held this weekend at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. This comes two weeks after Max Verstappen clinched his fifth race win of the season at the Spanish GP 2023. Aston Martin is expected to bring upgrades for the F1 Canadian GP 2023 after finishing out of the top 5 places in Barcelona.
Ahead of the 2023 season, F1 announced that the 2023 calendar will feature six sprint races. Having hosted the first sprint weekend of the season in Azerbaijan, the Red Bull Ring in Austria will host the next sprint weekend. The 2023 Canadian GP will be held using the traditional format, with the qualifying session being held on Saturday, local time.
As reported by F1, Aston Martin is slated to bring upgrades to the Canadian GP after a relatively poor outing in Spain. Having claimed five podiums in 2023 so far, Aston faced threats from Ferrari and Mercedes, who looked dominant during the Spanish GP 2023. Here’s what F1 said about the British manufacturer’s pending upgrades.
“Ahead of that race (Spanish GP), Alonso had said Aston needed to increase their rate of development in order to keep up with such strong rivals – an area the team are still trying to evolve themselves amid heavy investment – and in Canada, there will be an upgrade that Team Principal Mike Krack describes as “a step” as they look to hit back after Spain,” said F1 on their website.
The F1 Canadian GP 2023 will be held at the iconic Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. The circuit is considered one of F1's most laid-back venues, and the iconic circuit has acted as a host to the Canadian GP since 1978. The leafy-looking circuit is 4.361 km long and has 12 corners.