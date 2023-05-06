'Champion'; Anurag Thakur & Netizens React As Neeraj Chopra Wins Doha Diamond League Title

Indian Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra defended his title at the Wanda Diamond League in Doha by achieving a throw of distance 88.67m in his first attempt. Chopra before also won gold at the Switzerland Diamond League last year in September 2022 and clinched a throw of distance 88.44m. This is not the first time Neeraj has made the country proud, before this, he had won a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by achieving a throw of distance 87.86m and also clinched the first gold for India after Abhinav Bindra, who had won the medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

From Anurag Thakur to Kiren Rijiju; big names laud Neeraj Chopra

As Neeraj Chopra has yet against made our country proud renowned sports personalities and union ministers like Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju have also congratulated and applauded Neeraj's effort on social media.

Fans laud Neeraj Chopra for defending Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra will now be seen in action in the World Athletics Championship, set to take place from August 19 to 27, 2023 in Hungary, Budapest. But before the championship, Neeraj will also feature in the Golden Spike Ostrava, which is an annual athletics event and will take place in the Czech Republic in June 2023.