Two-time World Champion Snowboarder Alex Pullin Loses His Life In Spearfishing Mishap

Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin passed away while spearfishing in Australia this week. Local police have confirmed the 32-year-old Australian's death. Officials stated that Alex Pullin was immediately treated by paramedics on the spot but to no avail. "The man was spearfishing off Palm Beach. He was brought to shore by bystanders where he was treated by local lifesavers and paramedics," added a Queensland Ambulance official. Local media have informed that a snorkeller first spotted an unconscious Alex Pullin on an artificial reef.

Alex Pullin death: Snow Australia pay tribute

The Snow Australia community is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of triple Olympian, Alex Pullin, who today lost his life while spear fishing on the Gold Coast. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family, team mates and support staff. https://t.co/YjzcIqciCa pic.twitter.com/q2KNSZLUjI — Snow Australia (@SnowAust) July 8, 2020

Alex Pullin death: Australian snowboarder death while spearfishing

Alex Pullin, who was Australia's key man in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was carried to the shore by lifeguards. The lifeguards then called the paramedics around 10:30 am local time (00:30 GMT). Alex Pullin uploaded multiple pictures of swimming and spearfishing on his Instagram account. Snow Australia, which is the sport's Australian top body, stated they were "shocked and saddened" by Alex Pullin's death. "Alex was a beloved member of the Snow Australia community and he will be dearly missed," the statement read.

Alex Pullin death: Australian snowboarder death while spearfishing

Athletes and sports commentators also paid tribute to Alex Pullin after his sudden demise. The Australian Olympic team released a statement after Alex Pullin death, which read: "An incredible athlete, beloved teammate and role model, you will be sorely missed." Former Australian speed skater Steven Bradbury also paid tribute to Alex Pullin as he wrote on social media, "The world will miss such a talented human and a double world champion without ego and without selfishness who is everyone's best mate,"

Alex Pullin World Champion

Alex Pullin won World Championship titles in 2011 and 2013. Pullin represented Australia in snowboard cross in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Olympics. Alex Pullin was born on September 20, 1987 and was nicknamed "Chumpy" by his close ones.

(Cover image source: Alex Pullin Instagram)