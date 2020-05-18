All You Need To Know About Nina Dobrev And Shaun White's "close" Relationship

'The Vampire Diaries' fame Nina Dobrev and celebrated snowboarder Shaun White have been the talk of the town since they have started being spotted together. An entertainment portal reported that Nina and Shaun have been spending much more time together lately and this lockdown has brought them closer than ever. The entertainment portal also mentioned that they haven’t put any labels on their relationship, but they’re not seeing anybody else. The two have always had a really special connection, but since they’ve both always had such a busy schedule the ongoing lockdown has certainly allowed them to tune out the outside world and get to really know each other on a deeper level. Read more to know about Nina Dobrev and Shaun White.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's relationship

California’s stay-at-home order has surely helped Nina and Shaun by giving them a lot of free time to spend with each other. They seem to utilise the time by spending as much time as possible which also includes a sleepover and bike ride. According to the reports, they’re both really athletic and enjoy spending time connecting in the outdoors. But since they’re not able to do much, they spend a lot of time talking, enjoying the beautiful view from Shaun’s backyard in LA, biking, and just hanging out. The two seem to be getting along well and share a really close relationship with each other. Just weeks ago, the two were spotted biking around Malibu. Nina Dobrev had also revealed to a media portal that Shaun was at her house on April 18. Nina has shared a cute “hands challenge” video on her social media where she showed her followers how to wash dishes as Shaun hilariously used his arms behind her. It has been rumoured that Nina has been single for a few months since breaking up with the screenwriter-director, Grant Mellon.

More about Nina Dobrev

On the professional end, Nina Dobrev was recently seen in the American sitcom, Fam, the show revolves around a young girl who tries to sort out her life after getting married and moving in with her half-sister. The show stars popular faces of the industry including Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Gary Cole. The show currently has a single season which was aired on CBS from January 10 to April 11, 2019. Nina has also won a Teen Choice Awards for her performance in this particular series. Fam did not get enough viewership and, in 2019, CBS cancelled the series after one season.

