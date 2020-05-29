Nina Dobrev Confirms Relationship With Olympic Snowboarder Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev confirmed her relationship with Olympics snowboarder Shaun White by making their relationship Instagram official. The 31-year-old actor took to her Instagram account and stated that she had turned hairstylist for her beau. In the picture, Nina and Shaun are seen getting ready for the haircut.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White make it official on Instagram

Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram account and stated that she has added another skill to her resume. She wrote, ‘Adding to resume: hairdresser.’ [sic] Nina Dobrev shared a boomerang video of herself and Shaun White marvelling at the amount of hair that she had cut. Fans couldn't contain their excitement after the actor made her relationship with the athlete official on Instagram.

In the picture shared by Nina Dobrev, she wore an olive coloured top and a pair of blue coloured jean shorts. Shaun White wore a casual white coloured t-shirt. In the video that she posted, Nina Dobrev wore a pair of goggles while a shirtless Shaun White shared at the mess of hair that has been cut.

On his Instagram account, Shaun White posted a classic before and after picture. However, he posted a time-lapse video of Nina Dobrev expertly cutting his hair. In the post, he mentioned that his hair stylist was unavailable and hence Nina had to take matters in her one hands. He wrote, ‘My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did.’ [sic]

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White relationship

Rumours about the couple started swirling in March after they were spotted on a bike ride together in Malibu. In April, Shaun White, 33, was reportedly spotted leaving Nina Dobrev residence in Los Angeles many times. It has been reported that a source told an entertainment portal that the pair have not labelled their relationship but are only spending time with each other.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have a great connection, however, it was difficult for them to be together because of their busy schedules. The lockdown has let them get to know each other well and they are hence spending a lot of time together. The source reportedly told the portal that the lockdown has allows Nina Dobrev and Shaun White to get to know each other well enough while zoning the world out.

