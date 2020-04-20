Charles Leclerc Completes 'esports Quadruple' After Winning Virtual China Grand Prix

With no racing taking place on real tracks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the F1 drivers are currently taking part in Virtual Grand Prix events while being under self-isolation. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc once again proved his mettle in online racing after beating his F1 rival Alex Albon in the Virtual China Grand Prix on Sunday. The win in the Virtual China Grand Prix helped him also achieve an unprecedented 'esports quadruple'. The China Grand Prix also included golfer Ian Poulter, Real Madrid and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

Charles Leclerc on his victory at Virtual China Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc had earlier won the previous Virtual F1 GP, which was held at a simulated Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. Following the victory on Sunday in the Virtual China Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc tweeted that he is actually enjoying virtual racing a lot. He also added that after his win in the Virtual China Grand Prix, he was somehow feeling a bit different as he had to switch off the computer in order to cook white pasta rather than spraying champagne on the podium.

I'm actually enjoying very much playing, and streaming. And I enjoy it even more when I win. But the post race celebrations are somehow feeling a bit different. Switching off the computer and go cook white pasta is a bit less glamour than spraying champagne on the podium — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 19, 2020

Charles Leclerc deal with Ferrari

In December last year, Charles Leclerc had signed a five-year contract extension with Ferrari. The extension comes at the back of an impressive first season with the Italian team. Charles Leclerc finished 4th last season in the Drivers Championship, 24 points ahead of four-time World Champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

F1: Here's when the season will begin amid coronavirus pandemic

Recently, the F1 in a tweet opened the lid over when the season will get underway. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, F1 director Ross Brawn made an announcement that the F1 season is likely to begin at a European venue and the season could get underway as early as July if it is possible to hold a race behind closed doors.. Due to the suspension, serious doubts have been raised over the Dutch (May 3), Spanish (May 10) and Monaco (May 24) Grand Prix races happening this season.

