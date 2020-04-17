Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari Dream Dashed As Sebastian Vettel Reveals Plan To Stay: Report

In December 2019, rumours about the Lewis Hamilton Ferrari deal nearing completion, gathered momentum after Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport, reported that discussions had already taken place between Hamilton and Ferrari. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto had also said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. But now its looks like the Lewis Hamilton Ferrari deal has hit a roadblock after Sebastian Vettel has decided to stay with the Italian F1 team.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract

Lewis Hamilton currently has a $49.7 million (£40 million) per year contract with Mercedes. However, a few months ago, the Express.co.uk reported that Mercedes are ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth $57.2 million (£46.5 million) a year contract. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton was looking for a lofty $74 million (£60 million) from 2021 onwards.

Sebastian Vettel on his Ferrari deal

According to a recent report in The Sun, Sebastian Vettel said that he intends to stay with Ferrari and the topic is not for discussion. He added that the deal between him and the team will be the one they are comfortable with, but in terms of duration, he has no idea. He said that his previous contracts were all three-year deals and he is one of the most experienced drivers in Formula One but not the oldest.

Speaking about completing the deal, Sebastian Vettel said that currently, the key for everyone lies in remaining patient and the rest depends on when the first race of the season begins. He added that there is a high chance that the decision regarding the new deal will be made before the first race. With Sebastion Vettel looking to stay at Ferrari, the Lewis Hamilton Ferrari deal will not only take a hit, but he will also lose out on bargaining power over the $74 million (£60 million) per year contract.

F1 news: When will the season start?

Recent F1 news suggests that the season could get underway in July if it is possible to hold a race behind closed doors. F1 director Ross Brawn, during an interview with Sky Sports, made an announcement that the F1 season is likely to begin at a European venue