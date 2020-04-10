F1 Looking To Conduct Races Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Formula 1 season was hit by coronavirus pandemic at the begining, which resulted in the first nine races of the season being either postponed or cancelled, increasing concerns over the 2020 F1 season taking place. In the latest development, it is reported that the F1 season could get underway without spectators as the organisers remain optimistic about having 19 races for the 2020 F1 season. The recent announcement by F1's motorsport director Ross Brawn could delight the F1 teams, but not the fans.

When will F1 return? Ross Brawn provides update on F1 season during coronavirus lockdown

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, F1 director Ross Brawn made an announcement that the F1 season is likely to begin at a European venue and the season could get underway as early as July if it is possible to hold a race behind closed doors. In the interview, he said that travel for the teams and everyone involved is going to be one of the big issues due to coronavirus lockdown, but F1 body is of view that a European start for F1 will be favourable and that could even be a closed event during coronavirus lockdown.

He further said that having a race with no spectators due to coronavirus pandemic is not great, but it's better than not racing at all. He stated that there are millions of people who follow the sport and being able to keep the sport alive and entertain people would be a huge bonus during coronavirus lockdown but we can't put anyone at risk.

When will F1 return? Ross Brawn on number of races which can decide the world championship

In the interview, Ross Brawn said that eight races are the minimum that F1 can have for a world championship, according to the FIA Statutes. The eight races can take place from October. He also stressed on how F1 championship could run into next year, which is an option being explored.

Speaking about holding 19 races for the season, Brawn said that if the season gets underway at the beginning of July, F1 could do a 19-race season even though it will be tough with three races on. Looking at all the logistics, he said that holding a 19-race season is possible if the season gets underway at beginning of July.