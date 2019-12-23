Charles Leclerc Praises Sebastian Vettel, Reveals Favourite Ferrari Moment On Debut

If there is one team that many drivers would dream to race for in Formula 1, it is likely to be Ferrari. For Charles Leclerc, the dream has come true at a very early age. The Italian has enjoyed a remarkable first season with the legendary team, winning 2 races and ending on pole position in 7 races, while also comfortably beating his teammate Sebastian Vettel in the Driver's Championship. Vettel has admitted in the recent past that he needs to improve his individual performances in the following season after being outperformed by his Ferrari teammate. This was the first time that the 4-time World Champion was defeated in a title race by his teammate.

F1: Charles Leclerc praises Sebastian Vettel

However, Charles Leclerc is full of praise for his teammate and credited him for his support that helped him to achieve the success that he could in his very first season. Speaking to the official F1 website, Leclerc said that he is extremely happy about how the 2019 season went for him. He added he has always dreamt of being in Formula 1 especially with Ferrari. He now aims to help Ferrari win the Constructor's Championship in the 2020 season.

F1: Charles Leclerc looks back at his first season with Ferrari

Wins eluded Charles LeClerc and Ferrari until the Belgian Grand Prix due to issues with the car, but their wait for the win was much sweeter as he delivered the win in Italy in front of Ferrari’s jubilant fans. He said that at the beginning of the season if someone had told him that he would have had seven poles and 10 podiums, he would not have believed it. He added that the season turned out definitely better than how he had expected it to be.

The 24-year-old further said that it was not an easy season and it was important for him to learn from mistakes. Talking about the team's struggle, he said that Ferrari worked well and improved in the second half of the season. Ferrari will be spending the winter break readying themselves for an assault on the 2020 championship – with Leclerc relishing the ‘interesting challenge’ of helping develop the new car, which will be unveiled on February 11.

