Sebastian Vettel Admits Going Vegan Lewis Hamilton-style For 6 Weeks In 2018

Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel did not have a great 2019 season and according to latest media reports in Italy, the German driver will have five races to retain his place in the Ferrari roster for the 2020 season. Vettel had a turbulent second half to the season in which he was involved in a crash with teammate Charles LeClerc during the Brazilian Grand Prix. Ferrari also faced disappointment despite starting strongly. The Italian outfit finished the 2019 season at the second place in the Constructors' Championship. While talks about the German’s future continues to be in the spotlight, he gave an insight on how he took a leaf out of rival Lewis Hamilton's book of nutrition and imposed a vegan diet on himself for six weeks and learning a lot from the experience during the 2018 season.

The 6-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton converted to a plant-based diet back in 2017 and never missed an opportunity to talk about its merits, not only for its health benefits but also for the respect it gives to the animal world. While Vettel has not adopted a vegan regimen, he did follow a strict plant-based diet for six weeks back in 2018. While speaking to Blick, he said that while it was a short experiment, he learnt a lot from it.

Vettel added that diet is a subjective matter and that there there is no proper diet because everyone is different as the body reacts differently to different kinds of food. He was concerned about making a hasty judgement and hence took on the experiment. However, he now eats less meat and pays more attention to the quality of food products, which is relatively easy in Switzerland, the country where he currently resides in. In addition, Vettel admits that he has been eating more vegetables now.

Recently, Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri has confirmed F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end. Vettel is tipped to lose the seat to the British driver with the Italian outfit keeping Charles LeClerc in the team keeping their future in mind. According to Express, Sebastian Vettel has been in contact with McLaren as Ferrari do not appear to be interested in extending his contract. If Vettel joins McLaren, it would mean either Lando Norris or Carlos Sainz lose their seat.

