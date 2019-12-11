F1: Watch Young Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen Battle In Kart Race

While the whole world has been talking about the rivalry between Red Bulls' Max Verstappen and Mercedes driver and six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, very few know that the Dutch driver has a rivalry with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc too. These two young drivers are the most exciting talents to look forward to in the world of Formula One racing. Both the drivers are fast and hungry for success. Their dreams are backed by two top teams. While Max Verstappen got an easy start to his Formula One career with Reb Bull investing on him, Charles Leclerc has slowly made it to the big leagues

F1: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc's karting rivalry

Verstappen and Leclerc's rivalry dates back to their go-karting races. This was before both these drivers fought on the F1 circuit. One such video recently surfaced where the two suffered a collision during a karting race.

In the video, young Max Verstappen is seen with his dad. He is heard complaining of how Leclerc pushed him off the track while taking the lead in the race. On the other hand, Leclerc looked calm. He is heard saying that it was nothing more than a racing incident.

F1: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc 2019 season

The 2019 F1 season saw Max Verstappen finishing in the third position with 278 points, while Leclerc finished fourth with 268 points. The next season promises to be an intense affair between these two drivers. You can expect more sparks to fly between the two when the 2020-21 season gets underway. Verstappen is one of the several leading drivers to be out of contract at the end of 2020. He has been linked to Mercedes if the team loses Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari. Leclerc is all set to stay with Ferrari for the upcoming season.

