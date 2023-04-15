Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush UFC Lightweight fight postponed; Set to get a new date

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush: The Lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush has reportedly been postponed. The match was the co-main event of the forthcoming UFC 288 Pay-Per-View. The fight has been delayed due to an injury sustained by Oliveira.

The fight that is supposed to push the new No.1 contender for the UFC Lightweight Championship has reportedly been removed from the UFC 288 card. Both Charles Oliverira and Beniel Darisuh are the leading contenders for the 155 lb strap, currently held by Islam Makhachev. The reason for the deferral is an undisclosed injury of Charles Oliveira. While it has been removed from the next PPV card, but the fight is still intact and will take place at a later date.

Per sources: the scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for #UFC288 it's being pushed due to an undisclosed injury on Oliveira's side. The promotion is now working on a new date .



Via @ESPNDeporteshttps://t.co/M0j549OhGr — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 14, 2023

Charles Oliveria vs Beneil Dariush UFC Lightweight fight postponed

The UFC 288 is set to take place on May 7. The event has a stacked-up card already with Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo set to go one on one in the main event for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. At the event, former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo will be marking his much-ancipated return to the UFC circuit. He will be seeking te reclaim the Bantamweight championship, that is with Sterling at the moment.

With the co-main event off the card, UFC may soon put a fresh booking on the card. Or may proceed with the current menu. Thus, in a few days, UFC might make a huge announcement. As for Oliveira vs Dariush, that match may take place depending on the nature of the injury that Oliveira has sustained. If it's not an injury of a stature that could force him to take time off from the camp, then the fight may take place soon and could become a part of the UFC 289. However, nothing concrete can be stated and as of now, we have to wait for the announcement of UFC.