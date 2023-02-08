'I Want To Knock Him': Islam Makhachev Wants KO Win Over Alexander Volkanovski At UFC 284

In the build-up to the UFC 284, one-half of the event's main event the Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has said that he wants to prove a point at the upcoming PPV show. The fighter is set to face the Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, in a champ-champ encounter that will decide who would leave the Octagon as the Pound-for-Pound number 1.

Coming into the fight as the safe pick among the betters, Islam Makhachev is the favourate to win the bout if fight odds are to considered. Makhachev conquered the UFC Lightweight title at UFC 280 when he displayed a near-perfect performance against Charles Oliveira. Known for his grappling and ground game, Islam Makhachev has said the upcoming fight against Alexander Volkanovski will present him with the opportunity to showcase a different aspect of his game. In an interview with ESPN, the fighter from Dagestan stated that his opponent should remain wary of his striking.

"I want to knock him out": Islam Makhachev

“Honestly, I want to knock him out,” said Makhachev. “Everybody says Islam is a grappler or wrestler, but I want to show people my striking. He is a short guy, and I really believe I can knock him out.”

“This is not his area,” continued Makhachev. “I’m from other division. This is not the same power. It’s not the same, and he’s going to understand this, but he wants to try because he’s not losing. If he loses, what is he going to lose? Just belt with him, but he wants to try and jump and make some good money, make some pay-per-view money, but this is not his area.”

If Makhachev does what he intends to do at UFC 284, then he will become only the second fighter to do so. The Australian's only loss, which was a KO loss, came almost a decade ago at the hands of Corey Nelson. The fighter has since built an incredible 22-fight win streak.

UFC 284 will take place on Sunday, 12 February 2023. Combining the Early Prelims, the Preliminary and the Main Card a total of 13 fights are lined-up for the event. The event will transpire at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.