Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old Son Charlie Talks Trash Just Like His Father, Says Justin Thomas

Ahead of the PNC Championship later this month in Orlando, Florida, Justin Thomas has fired shots at 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie. The third-ranked player in the world has seemingly set his sights on Tiger and Charlie, who, according to Thomas, has been pushing his father to play in the event with him for a while. Tiger and Charlie will play together in the father-son event, while Thomas and his father, longtime Kentucky club pro, Mike will also team up for the tournament.

Justin Thomas suggests that his rivalry with Tiger's son Charlie Woods is already brewing

On Tuesday, Justin Thomas spoke to ESPN and explained how Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son, Charlie, was keen on playing against the top golfers in the world. "Tiger and I spoke about the tournament for quite some time. He brought it up a while ago that Charlie wanted to play and that he was eager to play with us. I've obviously gotten to know him well, and he knows my dad a little bit as well."

However, Thomas added that he didn't start the playful rivalry and instead, it was Charlie who began the trash-talking courtesy of his successful father, "For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me, it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad."

Thomas jokingly concluded by stating that it would be fun to play Tiger's youngest child in the tournament, "I'm sure it will be fun. We'll have that, like, an inner tournament within a tournament, try to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun."

The PNC Championship tournament takes place over two days, on December 19 and 20, and will see 20 teams compete in a 36-hole scramble. The tournament was created in 1995 and was meant to feature major championship winners and their sons, although some tweaks have been made over the years to accommodate more stars. That includes allowing Thomas to partner up with his father, Mike.

This will also be the first time that Tiger Woods will compete with his son, despite having spoken candidly about Charlie in the past. Golf legends Gary Player and Nick Price are also set to compete alongside Greg Norman, Lee Trevino and other stars.

Image Credits - AP