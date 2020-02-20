2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State Buckeyes' Edge Rusher Chase Young Leads Non-QB Pack

It has been a busy couple of months for NFL scouts with the 2020 NFL Draft on the horizon. There are gaping holes to fill in some NFL teams, with others looking to go from strength to strength. The Cincinnati Bengals hold the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and are more than widely expected to pick LSU star Joe Burrow with their No. 1 pick. However, aside from Joe Burrow, a number of prospects are up for grabs with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers trading up for franchise passers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here's a look at a few who have been garnering rave reviews in the last couple of weeks.

2020 NFL Draft position rankings: Chase Young turning heads

The NFL combine is a week away and it's telling that Chase Young is being touted as being close to the best all-round player in the 2020 NFL Draft. After quarterbacks, pass rushers grab the most eyeballs in any scenario in the NFL. It is, therefore, understandable that Chase Young is a wanted man in the 2020 NFL Draft. For a player with a 6'5" build, Chase Young is deceptively quick with his first step, generating explosive power in attack. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most versions of the NFL Mock Draft 2020 first two rounds have seen Chase Young being snapped up by the Detroit Lions.

The Lions defensive line ranked 29th in pass rush last season. A talented edge rusher with an eclectic mix of athletic ability, power and technical skill, Chase Young is one of the most attractive options in the 2020 NFL Draft. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, who happens to be the reigning Rookie of the Year, also spoke highly of Chase Young, comparing the Ohio State Buckeyes' edge rusher to Khalil Mack and Von Miller. Chase Young is, therefore, a top contender to be the first non-quarterback to be picked in the 2020 NFL Draft.

What exactly is going on with #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs? Short answer: nothing as of now. Long answer: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mQggVc1GDg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2020

Stefon Diggs angling for Vikings exit

Things getting interesting ... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 15, 2020

In other news, Stefon Diggs seems to be grabbing headlines this week. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver appeared to delete all mentions of the Vikings on his social media page. Stefon Diggs has now fueled rumours of being traded to the Washington Redskins, no less. However, Stefon Diggs was crucial to the Vikings run to the playoffs last season which means that the Vikings are unlikely to entertain any calls for a trade.

