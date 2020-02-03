Chiefs Cement 'Comeback Kings' Tag With Epic 4th Quarter Blitz And 21 Unanswered Points

The Kansas City Chiefs have ended their 50-year Super Bowl drought with a 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV. While a number of stories will be written over the course of the week, one aspect of the Chiefs’ win that could potentially go under the radar is the fact that they overcame yet another double-digit deficit in the postseason to come out on top.

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs go on epic fourth-quarter blitz

The Kansas City Chiefs were sluggish off the blocks early on as the 49ers mounted a 21-10 lead well into the third quarter. With the fourth quarter left to play, NFL fans would have been forgiven to think that the Chiefs were staring at the barrel of the shotgun wielded by the 49ers. However, the Chiefs pulled another comeback rabbit out of their hats in the fourth quarter. Led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs went on a rampage in the final quarter. The 20-10 deficit was then cut down to 17-20 and, ultimately, the Chiefs came out on top.

The Chiefs vs 49ers highlights will no doubt be dominated by the fourth-quarter blitz that brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years. Jimmy Garoppolo will, perhaps, rue what could have been when he was sacked by the Chiefs on fourth and 10. Jimmy Garoppolo, in pursuit of his first 'real' Super Bowl ring, was, ultimately, left wanting as Patrick Mahomes turned up the heat late on.

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes overcomes sluggish start to clinch Super Bowl MVP

With the win at Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and the NFL MVP award before the age of 25. Is this the beginning of a period of dominance for the Chiefs? Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but the six-time Super Bowl champion has, at best, two seasons left in him. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, is on the cusp of his prime in just his third season in the NFL.

Like Jimmy Garoppolo, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan will be left to wonder what could have been. From being the offensive co-ordinator with a 28-3 lead in 2016, Kyle Shanahan's calls in the fourth quarter drew a large amount of criticism from fans and experts alike. However, credit is where credit is due, as the Kansas City Chiefs cemented the tag of 'Comeback Kings' with the 31-20 win at Super Bowl LIV.

